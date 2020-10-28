Origi linked with January move & Klopp reaction to Fabinho injury – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are already preparing for the weekend game, while media headlines focus on transfer rumours and the reaction to another win…and another injury.

Klopp’s sly dig at Brazil selection process

The Reds are waiting on the results of a scan for Fabinho, after the Brazilian limped off against FC Midtjylland.

It appears to be a hamstring injury but Jurgen Klopp is holding out some hope before giving in to the worst, simply stating that we’ll wait for the official guidance as Fabinho himself didn’t necessarily think it was a complete tear.

Asked after the game by a Brazilian journalist about Fabinho‘s prospects ahead of the international break, Klopp made a point to note that while Fabinho is regularly called up, the Brazil boss doesn’t usually see fit to actually start him.

“I’m not sure if Tite is too worried because he plays him never!

“So he will probably not sit on the bench now for the next three international games. For us it’s a proper blow. Fab was not positive but not too negative as well.”

Looks like we’ll be without him for the weekend game, at the very least.

Origi back to his homeland?

Precisely one day after Divock Origi started in attack for Liverpool, the Belgian forward has been linked with a move away.

We’re weeks away from the January window but Voetbal24 say a lack of club game time has left Origi on the fringes of the national team squad with his Euro 2020 spot hanging in the balance as a result.

Club Brugge are the surprise club linked with signing him, with the report suggesting they have an “excellent chance” to go for him in the new year.

Regular game time and goals could propel him back onto the scene with Roberto Martinez and the Red Devils – but the suggested switch is potentially a loan one, which feels improbable.

Champions League win reaction

Injuries, knocks, six points, positivity…we’ve got it all covered.

Quickfire LFC news

Adam Lallana has praised the quick impact of Diogo Jota since signing (TIA)

David Alaba is loosely linked with the Reds as contract talks with Bayern break down (Star/Bild)

John Barnes says the focus at Anfield must remain on the players who are fit and ready, not sulking about those injured (Goal)

And reports in Italy say AC Milan will rival the Reds to sign Ozan Kabak in January (Mail)

Around the Prem

Man United will move for Dayot Upamecano next summer, which we hope will be just as successful as their shopping in Germany this summer (Times)

Birmingham City are among the English clubs considering free transfer signing Alexandre Pato, which feels very much like when you take on a rebuilding job in Football Manager (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and other Premier League sides are scouting Isak Bergmann Johannesson, a 17-year-old Icelandic midfielder playing in Sweden (Expressen)

And the call for fans to return to stadiums grows louder every day, with Delia Smith the latest to call for it. Presumably by standing in the middle of Carrow Road with a microphone screaming “where are you” into the empty stands at night (BBC)

What we’re watching

An analysis of Rhys Williams, what else? That’s here on Sky Sports.

Tweet of the day

Delighted To Make Another Champions League Appearance. Great Performance From The Boys, 3 Points And A Clean Sheet To Go With It💪🏾🔴#lfc pic.twitter.com/3JmJXvSNv8 — Rhys Williams (@rhyswilliams01) October 27, 2020

Worth watching tonight

More Champions League action. Juve vs Barca looks tasty at 8!