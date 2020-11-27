Nike’s best Liverpool FC Black Friday offerings for Reds fans

It’s that time of the year where thoughts turn to how you can get the best prices amid the season of giving and Nike has just the right offer for Liverpool fans in this year’s Black Friday sale.

Yes, it’s already that time with Black Friday already upon us and Christmas less than four weeks away.

If you’re looking to snap up some of the Reds’ new kit this is certainly the time to do so, with Nike having a wide selection of Liverpool offerings for all ages.

It is the first year of a new lucrative deal with the club’s new kit manufacturer and thus the first time the Reds faithful can capitalise on Nike’s Black Friday sale.

Three new eye-catching kits and a line of matchday attire and fashion pieces for everyday wear have been released since the partnership kicked off in the summer and now they are offering a whopping 25 percent off everything.

You read that right, everything so long as you use the promo code SHINE2020. And here we list some of our favourites that you can pick up for a steal.

Liverpool 2020/21 Home Shirt

It’s hard to look past a classic that is the home strip. It pays homage to the club logos of the past and a nod to the city of Liverpool.

A crisp red look with a v-neck collar, it’s an eye-catcher and as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk noted, it is “fire!”

It is one which you can pick up for all ages, including baby and toddler, in a myriad of sizes and in either a men’s or women’s fit – and there is also the option of picking up a vapour or stadium edition dependent on your budget.

And don’t forget you can add your very own personalisation in both a name and number and the prestigious gold Premier League champions badge.

* Order the 2020/21 Liverpool home shirt from Nike here.

Liverpool Windrunner Men’s Woven Jacket

If you live in a climate like the UK’s, you are going to need one of these bad boys.

Its subtleness is a key plus and the two tones of black and grey with a pop of red ensures it is ideal for everyday use no matter the occasion.

Something to keep you warm but notably is lightweight and comes with an adjustable hood and mesh lining.

You can select from sizes from XS to 2XL to meet the needs of any fan looking to keep warm.

* Order Liverpool’s windrunner men’s woven jacket from Nike here.

Liverpool 2020/21 Away Shirt

Now, if you’re looking for a standout piece and one which is unique to those before it, the away strip is certainly the one for you.

The design draws on “cultural references from across the city,” while the swirl pattern takes inspiration from the Shankly Gates, and with limiting excess wastage key you will find each shirt is ever so slightly different to the next.

It was a bold design choice but is one which has grown on many with the ‘hyper turquoise’ edition certainly ensuring you will stand out in a crowd.

Like the home shirt, it is available in both vapour and stadium edition and across all ages and for both men and women alike.

* Order the 2020/21 Liverpool away shirt from Nike here.

Liverpool Pre-match Short-sleeve Football Top

This one is a real gem. Worn primarily for Liverpool’s Champions League exploits this season, the pre-match short-sleeve top is both functional and impactful.

With sweat-wicking fabric and mesh panels to help keep you cool and comfortable it is perfect for any workout of your choice or even just as an everyday top – the options are limitless.

The pop of red stands it apart from the rest of Liverpool’s pre-match collection and leaves no doubt as to where your allegiances are.

It is available in both men and child sizes.

* Order Liverpool’s pre-match short-sleeve football top from Nike here.

Liverpool Football Tracksuit Jacket

Slick is the first word that comes to mind with this one, with clean lines and the two blocks of colour taking centre stage.

The tracksuit jacket is one which you will see Jurgen Klopp’s players emerge from the tunnel in, with ‘L.F.C.’ adorned on the back in block capitals.

It uses Nike Dri-FIT Technology to help keep you dry and comfortable and is smooth to the touch, what more could you ask for in a trackie top!

As ever, you can find it for both women and children – albeit with slightly different design choices.

* Order Liverpool’s football tracksuit jacket from Nike here.

