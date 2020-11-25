Liverpool were beaten 0-2 at home to Atalanta on Wednesday night, with the performance lacking and fringe players under-performing.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

Champions League Group Stage (4), Anfield

November 25, 2020

Goals: Ilicic 60′, Gosens 64′

The Reds hosted the Serie A side in their Champions League Group D clash, with victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s men sending them into the last-16.

That never looked like materialising, however, as a much-changed Liverpool looked flat from the start, barely creating a chance across the 90 minutes.

After the break, Atalanta pulled away from the Premier League champions, with Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scoring for the visitors.

The result is no disaster, but nevertheless, it is not a night that Klopp will want to remember in a hurry.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

It’s fair to say the match wasn’t a classic…

Well, that was chalk and cheese. It's been a long time since I've covered Liverpool in Europe where they went from sparking, to flat, against the same opponent, in quick succession. pic.twitter.com/dQTN06jiO7 — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) November 25, 2020

Not sure I was expecting too much given the amount of lads missing but I was probably expecting more than this. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) November 25, 2020

Loads of days off on that pitch tonight. Fair, the fixtures are thick and fast but turned up like they’d just win. — LFC Raleigh ? (@LFCRaleigh) November 25, 2020

Well that was utter shite. Mad, I can’t think of one match that we didn’t have at least a moment under Klopp. Absolutely nothing tonight. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) November 25, 2020

“We played with no desire and hunger.” – Duncan Dash on Facebook.

“Didn’t look like we wanted to win that and played as such.” – RedSeven on the forums.

Tonight is like exiting the League Cup; you’d rather win but you couldn’t really be arsed, all the same. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 25, 2020

The only good thing to come out of that 90 minutes was Liverpool not picking up another injury. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) November 25, 2020

The three earlier wins, two away from home, gave us this a safety net for this game. If we got out of it injury free (which it looks like we have, touch wood), then it’s just one of them; a very rare blip. We were crap though. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) November 25, 2020

Come on then, the last time Liverpool went a whole game without a shot on target at Anfield. Who has the stat? — Matt Murphy (@Matt__Murphy) November 25, 2020

Some were staying level-headed, though…

Not overly bothered by that, but I do think Klopp's starting line-up was neither one thing or the other. Frustrating not to put the group to bed, but we'll still qualify. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) November 25, 2020

Bad night for #LFC but context always important. With the injuries we have and have had plus a tough start in PL & a tricky CL draw we are still top of the pile in both. Will get a few hits on the way this season but will move on quickly. No need to over analyse. — Si Steers (@sisteers) November 25, 2020

“No point in getting annoyed with tonight’s performance. We’re in a strong position in the group and really that was a game we can afford to lose.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

“Just a bad night at the office, we never do things the easy way.” – RedOpium on the forums.

This result was always a possibility with the injuries and changes. Senior players were amongst those who didnt play well, not just down to rusty fringe players or youngsters learning the game. No injuries, a stronger XI vs Brighton & LFC will still top the CL group. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 25, 2020

Poor performance all round. Hard to think of anyone who played anywhere near the level they're capable of. Shake it off, learn from it and be better next time. Fair play Atalanta who deserved their big win — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) November 25, 2020

Divock Origi had a desperately poor evening…

I feel so bad because of the goals he’s scored for us, but Origi just isn’t good enough for this football club. — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 25, 2020

Origi’s touch is heavier than Rooney when he used to return for pre-season. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 25, 2020

Origi without Anfield atmosphere pic.twitter.com/LkOLD1Nk51 — Nasir (@LFCNxsir) November 25, 2020

“Once again Origi proving that he’s useless has been for a few years, no idea why he’s anywhere near the team!” – Andy Brown on Facebook.

“For me Klopp set the tone picking Origi.” – Sportbilly1966 on the forums.

I really struggle what Divock Origi does on the pitch, he doesn’t offer anything anymore. — Sam (@SamueILFC) November 25, 2020

I’m gonna need Origi to walk off the pitch — sabah (@Sabah07) November 25, 2020

Origi has been eating off those UCL goals against Barca and Tottenham for long enough. We need to bin him asap. — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) November 25, 2020

And a response at Brighton on Saturday was predicted by some…

Not often you say it, but #LFC deservedly beaten in the end tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s team selection clearly dictated by the schedule but he’ll be even more desperate to get the win at Brighton now to show the value of the big calls he made this evening. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) November 25, 2020

The two brilliant away results gave us a massive safety net. Ideally we wouldn’t have needed it and could rotate even more in the last 2. But these nights don’t half to us often so they can be easily excused and forgotten. One thing that’s certain, Klopp ALWAYS gets a reaction. — Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) November 25, 2020

“Brighton is more important than tonight’s game.” – rupzzz on the forums.

Brighton 12:30 on Saturday – we go again! — Josh (@MakeUsDreamLFC5) November 25, 2020

Really off performance by us, thoughts on the match? #LFC Hoping to rebound against Brighton! — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) November 25, 2020

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.