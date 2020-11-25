LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 25, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) looks dejected as Atalanta score a second goal to make the score 0-2 during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta BC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“No desire and hunger”, “Not overly bothered” – Fans react to Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

Liverpool were beaten 0-2 at home to Atalanta on Wednesday night, with the performance lacking and fringe players under-performing.

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

Champions League Group Stage (4), Anfield
November 25, 2020

Goals: Ilicic 60′, Gosens 64′

The Reds hosted the Serie A side in their Champions League Group D clash, with victory for Jurgen Klopp‘s men sending them into the last-16.

That never looked like materialising, however, as a much-changed Liverpool looked flat from the start, barely creating a chance across the 90 minutes.

After the break, Atalanta pulled away from the Premier League champions, with Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens scoring for the visitors.

The result is no disaster, but nevertheless, it is not a night that Klopp will want to remember in a hurry.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the defeat on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It’s fair to say the match wasn’t a classic…

“We played with no desire and hunger.”

Duncan Dash on Facebook.

“Didn’t look like we wanted to win that and played as such.”

RedSeven on the forums.

 

Some were staying level-headed, though…

“No point in getting annoyed with tonight’s performance. We’re in a strong position in the group and really that was a game we can afford to lose.”

John Gardner on Facebook.

“Just a bad night at the office, we never do things the easy way.” – RedOpium on the forums.

 

Divock Origi had a desperately poor evening…

“Once again Origi proving that he’s useless has been for a few years, no idea why he’s anywhere near the team!” – Andy Brown on Facebook.

“For me Klopp set the tone picking Origi.”

Sportbilly1966 on the forums.

 

And a response at Brighton on Saturday was predicted by some…

“Brighton is more important than tonight’s game.”

rupzzz on the forums.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.
