Liverpool are set to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on matchday six and, despite earlier reports that the game would be played in Germany, it’s now set to go ahead in Denmark as planned.

As recently as Thursday afternoon, Borussia Dortmund confirmed that their Westfalenstadion ground was a possible location for the match.

This was due to UK quarantine regulations, which stated anybody flying in from Denmark – among select other countries – had to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

Naturally, this would have caused a big problem for the Reds with their congested fixture list, but Midtjylland have now released a statement of their own clarifying the situation.

They say UK authorities have eased the travel restrictions applying to elite athletes, allowing them to be exempt from the quarantine rules.

This is a sensible decision, as the Reds’ squad, for example, are undergoing constant tests to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and will be doing so again in the build-up to that game, with only squad members free of the virus allowed to feature in the Champions League game.

Midtjylland say they remain in constant dialogue with Liverpool and the authorities, as there is every possibility the situation changes again before the game.

That match will be played on Wednesday, 9 December in the early kick-off, but before that the Reds have several upcoming challenges. They face Brighton on Saturday, then Ajax in Europe – and if they take at least a point from that fixture then the Reds are into the last 16.

After that it’s home to Wolves, which could see Anfield host supporters for the first time since March, then we’re off for our final Champions League group game to Denmark…presumably.