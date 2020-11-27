LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's James Milner (R) grapples with FC Midtjylland's Pione Sisto during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Surprise turnaround in travel restrictions means Liverpool WILL play in Denmark

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are set to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on matchday six and, despite earlier reports that the game would be played in Germany, it’s now set to go ahead in Denmark as planned.

As recently as Thursday afternoon, Borussia Dortmund confirmed that their Westfalenstadion ground was a possible location for the match.

This was due to UK quarantine regulations, which stated anybody flying in from Denmark – among select other countries – had to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

Naturally, this would have caused a big problem for the Reds with their congested fixture list, but Midtjylland have now released a statement of their own clarifying the situation.

They say UK authorities have eased the travel restrictions applying to elite athletes, allowing them to be exempt from the quarantine rules.

This is a sensible decision, as the Reds’ squad, for example, are undergoing constant tests to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and will be doing so again in the build-up to that game, with only squad members free of the virus allowed to feature in the Champions League game.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, June 21, 2019: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp arrives at the stadium wearing a red face mask before the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 236th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Midtjylland say they remain in constant dialogue with Liverpool and the authorities, as there is every possibility the situation changes again before the game.

That match will be played on Wednesday, 9 December in the early kick-off, but before that the Reds have several upcoming challenges. They face Brighton on Saturday, then Ajax in Europe – and if they take at least a point from that fixture then the Reds are into the last 16.

After that it’s home to Wolves, which could see Anfield host supporters for the first time since March, then we’re off for our final Champions League group game to Denmark…presumably.

lfcjacket
xmas3
rdwk6
rdwk5
rdwk3
rdwk2
xmas1
Previous
Next

LFC Black Friday Sale!

Up to 70% off selected items; 25% off all Nike training & lifestyle. Offer ends Monday.

SHOP NOW
lfcjacket
xmas3
xmas1
rdwk2
rdwk3
rdwk5
rdwk6
Previous
Next
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments