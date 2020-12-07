LFC plan fresh Gini contract talks & a new deal for Fabinho – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool want to get a couple of players tied down to extentions soon, say Monday’s rumours…and get a couple of Italian stars in too, say others.

Dybala and Walukiewicz on Reds’ radar

Let’s be honest – we can’t take the rumours too seriously at this stage. Everybody knows the Reds are a) brilliant and b) probably needing a new recruit at the back, so it’s an easy link to suggest we’re after anybody half-decent or seeking an exit.

That’s more than likely the case with both of these surrounding Serie A players.

First up, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala wants to leave because he’s not a first-choice under Andrea Pirlo, so AS apparently feel that Liverpool are the solution. Not quite sure how, given he doesn’t quite fit the usual formation and certainly isn’t regarded as a pressing maniac, for all his undeniable qualities.

With slightly more relevance, Sebastian Walukiewicz is said as having interested Liverpool, Chelsea and a bunch of others – he’s a 20-year-old Polish centre-back at Cagliari, largely impressive this term with great quality at bringing the ball out of defence.

He’s more reliable as a defender than Corriere dello Sport are as a rumour outlet, though.

Fab and Gini to be offered deals?

Great news if true: The Guardian report a plan to reward “untouchable” Fabinho with an extension and a hefty raise.

Nobody would suggest it’s not warranted, given how immense he has been both in midfield and in defence, though he does still have two-and-a-half years to run on his present deal so there’s no rush.

Apparently we “hope to start negotiations soon” and the Reds are also aiming to reopen talks with Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman’s position is well-documented and as it stands he’s leaving on a free, with the report saying he’s still not sure what his role would be longer-term.

He was also asked after the Wolves game again about his future and referred the questions back to the club, as he has done previously – so it appears hugely dependent on what Wijnaldum’s role is if, and once, all midfielders are back to full fitness.

Can he be convinced to stay on as a rotation option, or is he in the XI regardless?

Win over Wolves

A fantastic Sunday night victory in front of fans on the Kop. What more could we have asked for?!

Quickfire LFC news

There was another assist and a derby goal to admire in our latest loan watch roundup (TIA)

Abel Xavier has spoken about crossing the Merseyside divide (FFT)

Peter Crouch is the latest former Red to advise Gini that staying is better than chasing a ‘holy grail’ dream of playing for Barca (Goal)

And LFC Women have strengthened off the pitch with three new backroom staff appointments (LFC)

Around the Prem

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker says it felt like at least 15,000 fans were at Anfield in a powerful reminder of just what supporters bring to the game (TIA)

United are bored of another of their big-money signings and want Kieran Trippier to battle Wan-Bissaka at right-back. Wasn’t he “better than Trent” about three weeks ago when he scored a goal?! (Telegraph)

Mesut Ozil reckons he’ll get another top club to move to and says he won’t leave Arsenal before the summer – so that’s both team and player living in dreamland, then (Mirror)

And West Ham are among the teams tracking former Spurs kid Marcus Edwards, who is now playing out in Portugal. Sounds more like a Wolves signing, then… (TT)

Stupid fans of the weekend

Every single one of the morons at Millwall and Colchester who booed players taking the knee in support of BLM.

Tweet of the day

"Hey! Conor! Fucking CHEAT!!!" ~Jordan Brian Henderson. Watched the highlights last night and the skipper made himself heard ? — Eudis De Freitas (@edflinkinp) December 7, 2020

What we’re watching

A magical first YNWA in nine months!

Worth watching tonight

Goals galore in Brighton vs Saints. 8pm on Sky. Reckon at least 2-2 there tonight!