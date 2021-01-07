This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool fans quick to point out irony of Aston Villa situation

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash at Aston Villa has been thrown into doubt after the hosts closed their training ground due to a “significant” COVID-19 outbreak, leaving a chance at irony Reds could not ignore.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are due to commence their FA Cup campaign at Villa Park on Friday evening, but following the outbreak it remains up in the air as to whether the fixture will go ahead.

A large number of Aston Villa first-team players and staff returned positive tests and are now in isolation, leaving two potential scenarios to fulfil the third round obligations.

One is to see Villa field a team comprised of their academy players, like Derby will for their trip to Chorley after a similar outbreak, or be called off as Southampton vs. Shrewsbury set the precedence for.

The FA requirements are that a game must go ahead if 14 players are available and registered to take part, while a forfeit is a strong possibility.

It has yet to be decided as to what avenue this game will follow, but Villa have their hands tied behind their backs as their busy schedule provides no spare matchday to rearrange this tie:

And while the hope is that everyone at Villa is safe and healthy as possible and feels no ill effects of coronavirus, a slither of irony emerged for Liverpool at the possibility of facing a side comprised of Villa’s under-23s.

It would arrive less than 13 months after Liverpool were forced to field a team with the average age of 19.5 at Villa Park in the League Cup as the senior team competed in the Club World Cup less than 24 hours later in Qatar.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 17, 2019: Liverpool players show a look of dejection after conceding the opening goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

Villa, of course, emerged as 5-0 victors and the possibility of a role reversal saw sarcasm and irony take centre stage for the Liverpool faithful:

Discussions remain ongoing for how the match is to proceed, or not, as Liverpool continue to prepare as normal until told otherwise.

