Mane to continue honouring ‘King of the Dingle’ with touching goal celebration

Sadio Mane has vowed to keep one very meaningful goal celebration throughout the year, paying a heartwarming tribute to a lifelong Red.

Liverpool’s No. 10 brought a tear to the eyes of many when he met Lee Swan during a virtual surprise back in 2020, where he put his caring and giving personality on display.

Mane, in conjunction with club sponsor Nivea Men, were able to surprise Lee with a heartwarming trip to Anfield thanks to his incredible volunteer work with The Florrie.

Lee, regarded as ‘The King of the Dingle’ has been an ever-present in helping the community centre assist the Liverpool region during the crippling pandemic.

During his time at Anfield, he was able to take aim at the Kop-end and pay tribute to his granddad with a touching celebration – one which Mane took under his wing and assured it would be copied on the field.

And Mane has been true to his word, kissing his fingers and raising them skyward as Lee had shown him after scoring against both Crystal Palace and West Brom.

Known for his copy-cat antics, the winger has now insisted that “Lee’s celebration” will be sticking around for the remainder of the season.

“I think everybody saw my interview with Lee and it was amazing,” Mane told the club’s official website.

“If everybody tried to do these small things, which are sometimes really important, I think we could make the world better.

“For me, I said to him that I would promise to make this celebration after scoring a goal, so now he had to show me which one he wanted.

“He told me, so I told him I would do it – and I will try to keep doing it until the end of the year. This year, I think it is Lee’s celebration!”

And to see it on a consistent basis Mane must find the net, which he has done nine times so far this season, and it is all very much part of his plan.

But, as ever, team success is his focus and he’ll do anything in his power to see his team reach their targets.

“I think as a striker you would always love to score more goals,” he added. “But goals are not a big deal [for me] because I would sooner we win as a team. That’s more important.

“But for myself, I will work harder and harder to get more goals this season than last year to help the team and try to win the league, which is our big target.”