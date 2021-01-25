Liverpool have to make a quick recovery after their FA Cup exit at the weekend, with a game against Spurs on Thursday. Here are Monday’s rumours and news headlines.

Reds make ‘contact’ with Sokratis – but no move

Liverpool have not simply closed their eyes and crossed their fingers when it comes to the problems this season at centre-back.

While there’s still an expectation we won’t sign a big-name defender this window on account of the finances involved, that doesn’t definitely mean nobody will arrive.

Reports on Monday say the club contacted Klopp’s former Dortmund defender Sokratis, who has been released on a free from Arsenal.

We didn’t go beyond checking on his situation – but it’s indicative that all routes are being followed up on and a shorter-term solution could yet be in the offing.

Remain patient in the final week or so and we might just get a new body in.

That moment you pick Lindelof…over Van Dijk

Oh my.

Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been talking about a time when he and Virgil van Dijk were chatting about a potential Saints departure for the big defender – and Virgil told him that Manchester United were keen.

Austin says there’s no certainty Van Dijk would have gone anyway, as he wanted to move to Liverpool by then, but United made the first move when relationships broke down between the Reds and Saints that summer – and opted for someone else.

Victor Lindelof.

While he hasn’t been a complete disaster, he certainly isn’t a confidence-inspiring heartbeat of the defence and has lost his place more than once through uncertain performances. Virgil, meanwhile, has established himself as the best centre-back in world football and has won several major honours with the Reds after signing at Anfield six months later.

At least they got the first two letters of the first name the same.

Reaction to cup defeat

Out the cup, out the title race for now at least. How will our reaction look on Thursday?

Quickfire LFC news

Three Reds players picked up assists out on loan at the weekend (TIA)

Jeremy Doku is keeping his options open but wanted a step between Belgium and a big club like the Reds, hence his move to Rennes in summer (SW)

There’s absolutely no chance of Wijnaldum leaving this month for Barca as Koeman has admitted they can’t afford to pay fees anywhere (FFT)

And Jurgen says the Reds will solve their problems together (TIA)

Around the Prem

Arsenal will sign Martin Odegaard but have no option to buy, because why would they suddenly start doing good business now? (Times)

Lampard has been binned and NOBODY saw that coming. Tommy Tuchel is on his way (BBC)

West Brom are set to sign Christian Benteke – can you think of a more Allardyce striker addition? That’s one goal guaranteed for the second half of the season for WBA (Sky)

And Fenerbahce fans are already beeing fleeced with Mesut Ozil, being asked by the club to part-pay for his contract (Mirror)

Stupid idea of the day

Newcastle are bringing in a coach to help Steve Bruce. We’re sure Graeme Jones is very good and all, but what’s the point?

The Magpies are hopeless under Bruce, lack ambition, attacking intent or style and everybody knows Bruce will be booted sooner or later.

Tweet of the day

?? No player has registered more assists than Harvey Elliott in the Championship this season, with 8 ? Liverpool fans keeping tabs on the teenager… pic.twitter.com/eSCpVZZjNt — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 25, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Giant-killing? Extra time? Knacker Spurs out three days before our game? Any of the three will be fine as Wycombe host Mourinho’s side in the FA Cup at 7:45pm.