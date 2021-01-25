This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

United’s enormous Van Dijk error & Reds’ CB search takes new turn – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have to make a quick recovery after their FA Cup exit at the weekend, with a game against Spurs on Thursday. Here are Monday’s rumours and news headlines.

 

Reds make ‘contact’ with Sokratis – but no move

Liverpool have not simply closed their eyes and crossed their fingers when it comes to the problems this season at centre-back.

While there’s still an expectation we won’t sign a big-name defender this window on account of the finances involved, that doesn’t definitely mean nobody will arrive.

Reports on Monday say the club contacted Klopp’s former Dortmund defender Sokratis, who has been released on a free from Arsenal.

We didn’t go beyond checking on his situation – but it’s indicative that all routes are being followed up on and a shorter-term solution could yet be in the offing.

Remain patient in the final week or so and we might just get a new body in.

 

That moment you pick Lindelof…over Van Dijk

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Oh my.

Former Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been talking about a time when he and Virgil van Dijk were chatting about a potential Saints departure for the big defender – and Virgil told him that Manchester United were keen.

Austin says there’s no certainty Van Dijk would have gone anyway, as he wanted to move to Liverpool by then, but United made the first move when relationships broke down between the Reds and Saints that summer – and opted for someone else.

Victor Lindelof.

While he hasn’t been a complete disaster, he certainly isn’t a confidence-inspiring heartbeat of the defence and has lost his place more than once through uncertain performances. Virgil, meanwhile, has established himself as the best centre-back in world football and has won several major honours with the Reds after signing at Anfield six months later.

At least they got the first two letters of the first name the same.

 

Reaction to cup defeat

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams forms a defensive wall during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Manchester United won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Out the cup, out the title race for now at least. How will our reaction look on Thursday?

 

Quickfire LFC news

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Friday, January 8, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Three Reds players picked up assists out on loan at the weekend (TIA)
  • Jeremy Doku is keeping his options open but wanted a step between Belgium and a big club like the Reds, hence his move to Rennes in summer (SW)
  • There’s absolutely no chance of Wijnaldum leaving this month for Barca as Koeman has admitted they can’t afford to pay fees anywhere (FFT)
  • And Jurgen says the Reds will solve their problems together (TIA)

 

Around the Prem

28.07.2011, Coface Arena, Mainz, GER, UEFA Europa League, Mainz 05 vs CS Gaz Metan Medias, im Bild Thomas Tuchel (Trainer Mainz) // during the GER, UEFA Europa League, Mainz 05 vs CS Gaz Metan Medias on 2011/07/28, Coface Arena, Mainz, Germany. EXPA Pictures © 2011, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ nph/ Roth ****** out of GER / CRO / BEL ******

  • Arsenal will sign Martin Odegaard but have no option to buy, because why would they suddenly start doing good business now? (Times)
  • Lampard has been binned and NOBODY saw that coming. Tommy Tuchel is on his way (BBC)
  • West Brom are set to sign Christian Benteke – can you think of a more Allardyce striker addition? That’s one goal guaranteed for the second half of the season for WBA (Sky)
  • And Fenerbahce fans are already beeing fleeced with Mesut Ozil, being asked by the club to part-pay for his contract (Mirror)

 

Stupid idea of the day

Newcastle are bringing in a coach to help Steve Bruce. We’re sure Graeme Jones is very good and all, but what’s the point?

The Magpies are hopeless under Bruce, lack ambition, attacking intent or style and everybody knows Bruce will be booted sooner or later.

 

Tweet of the day

 

Worth watching tonight

Giant-killing? Extra time? Knacker Spurs out three days before our game? Any of the three will be fine as Wycombe host Mourinho’s side in the FA Cup at 7:45pm.
