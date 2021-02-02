The Reds return to Anfield aiming to get back to winning ways on home soil, where retribution against the Seagulls is in order for a rare three league wins in succession.

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 8.15pm (GMT)

Anfield

Premier League (22)

Referee: Kevin Friend

And breathe! It’s been a busy week for the Reds, with the highs of two consecutive league away victories coupled with the arrival of two new centre-backs.

But with that also came the news of Joel Matip‘s season-ending injury and the loan departure of Takumi Minamino on what was a frantic deadline day.

All attention will now turn to the visit of Adam Lallana‘s Brighton, however, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side aim to notch three league wins in a row for only the second time this season and bounce back from Anfield’s unbeaten run coming to an end.

The victory at West Ham last time out was one where Liverpool found their attacking groove, primarily in the second half, and they will look to carry that to Wednesday as Anfield has been starved of goals in its last two games.

There is no disputing the importance of three points here ahead of the matchup with Man City on the weekend, where it is imperative to be able to narrow the gap at the top.

Graham Potter’s men will arrive with confidence after toppling Tottenham on the back of three games without defeat and suffering a narrow loss to Man City prior to that.

The last time these two sides met ended in frustration for the Reds, but now is the time to repay the favour and record the 12th win of the season.

Team News

The question everyone will be asking is whether Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak will make their debuts, but Klopp admitted both “will need time” to settle after only signing on Monday.

The pair arrive at a time when the three senior centre backs Liverpool started the campaign with are all out with long-term injuries, while the fourth in the pecking order is out with a “minor” issue.

And with the new additions likely to only take a place on the bench at best, Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips are expected to continue their partnership against the Seagulls.

A fresh update on Sadio Mane was not provided in Klopp pre-match press conference and as such his availability remains in doubt, while both Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are both unavailable.

James Milner is expected to be fine after his withdrawal at West Ham after the manager conceded was partly due to concern for a tight hamstring, as is Divock Origi following his knock.

Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in the mix for a starting berth, while a rotation at full-back could see either Kostas Tsimikas or Neco Williams feature.

For Brighton, meanwhile, they are to be without Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Possible Brighton XI: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, March; Tau, Trossard; Maupay

Last 5 at Home to Brighton (All Competitions)

Won 2-1 – November 2019 (Van Dijk x2; Dunk)

Won 1-0 – August 2018 (Salah)

Won 4-0 – May 2018 (Salah, Lovren, Solanke, Robertson)

Won 6-1 – February 2012 (Skrtel, Birdcutt OG, Carroll, Gerrard, Dunk OG, Suarez; Lualua)

Drew 2-2 – January 1991 (Rush x2; Small, Byrne)

Did You Know?

Alisson is one clean sheet away from recording his 50th in all competitions for Liverpool, in what would be his 112th appearance for the club.

Only 11 other goalkeepers at the club have achieved that very same feat, the last of whom was Simon Mignolet.

And the Brazilian’s record against Brighton bods well, with Alisson having kept three clean sheets against the Seagulls in his five appearances – conceding only two in the other two games.

Form

Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 3-1 vs. West Ham

Won 3-1 vs. Tottenham

Lost 3-2 vs. Man United

Lost 1-0 vs. Burnley

Drew 0-0 vs. Man United

Brighton – Last five results (all competitions)

Won 1-0 vs. Tottenham

Drew 0-0 vs. Fulham

Won 2-1 vs. Blackpool

Won 1-0 vs. Leeds

Lost 1-0 vs. Man City

Klopp’s View

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp touched on his great “respect” for his counterpart and how Brighton’s style will cause the Reds problems:

“I don’t have words to say how much I respect what Graham is doing there. The way they play is unbelievable, they have a clear idea – good players in the right positions and in the end they lose games anyway. “It makes it really strange but they stick to their idea and I respect that a lot, and against Tottenham, it paid off. It will be a tough one, they defend well and they attack especially well so we have to be ready.”

TV & Liveblog Info

Liverpool vs. Brighton kicks off at 8.15pm (GMT) and will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 8pm.

Chris Williams will keep you informed with his usual bias commentary throughout all the action on our matchday live blog, starting from 7.30pm.