Diogo Jota is back in full training and Virgil van Dijk is back working on the outdoor pitches at Kirkby, in a rare positive injury update for Liverpool this season.

It has not been a morale-boosting campaign for the Reds so far, with injury after injury hampering results and effectively ending their title defence by February.

Jordan Henderson is the latest to be sidelined, with it claimed he was heard saying “you’re joking” after slumping to the turf during the Merseyside derby, which sums the situation up perfectly.

However, Liverpool were able to provide an uplifting message on Wednesday, with the news that Jota is now back training with the first-team squad:

Here he is ? pic.twitter.com/5iNYEHTc3k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

The Portuguese could make the bench against Sheffield United on Sunday and is more than likely to be involved against Chelsea next Thursday night, which is timely given Roberto Firmino‘s struggles of late.

Jota was not the only welcome sight at Kirkby, with Van Dijk also pictured in individual work outside, including light training with a ball:

? @VirgilvDijk continuing to work his way back to full fitness. pic.twitter.com/1HGSJK6RZq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2021

Unsurprisingly, this was met with overwhelming positivity from supporters on social media.

Jota’s return was heralded…

Diogo Jota being back is fantastic, not least because maybe it means Sadio Mané can have a rest without having to rely on Divock Origi. Although it most likely means he could take Firmino’s place, which isn’t bad at the minute. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 24, 2021

With Jota back in training, I’d like to see this when he’s fully fit. pic.twitter.com/rFX3rZ8Pvb — – (@AnfieldRd96) February 24, 2021

As was the sight of Van Dijk on the grass…

Me waking up to see van dijk back on the grass and jota and keita pictures in training pic.twitter.com/AzVBbYzxxF — Gerrard Jr ? (@tylfc1) February 24, 2021

If we can get through the Leipzig game I think we will see Van Dijk before the end of the season How beautiful would it be for him to return and guide us to top 4 and the Champions League — LFCMatt9 (@LFCMatt9) February 24, 2021

I reckon Van Dijk will be in team training by mid to late April — Dillon (@lfcdiIIon) February 24, 2021

Though cautionary tales were told on expectatons for Jota…

Do you think Jota knows he's supposed to turn things around on his own or…? — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 24, 2021

All I'm saying is don't lay all your hopes on Jota. First Ox, then Thiago and Kabak a month later. Players returning doesn't necessarily mean things will get better.https://t.co/lzYg83XmqI — Nas (@Nascelotti) February 24, 2021

Remember when we were excited to see Ox back training? https://t.co/VVHdz2vdOy — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 24, 2021

And some anticipated the news of a season-ending injury for Hendo…

LFC posting Jota content to make us happy before they break the Hendo news ? — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) February 24, 2021

Posting Jota pics to soften the blow about Hendo perhaps — ? (@CalvesLikeShaq) February 24, 2021

Hendo out as soon as Jota is back, sums our season up ? https://t.co/WDqn0wZ6J5 — M (@lfcmh_) February 24, 2021