Fans react as Diogo Jota returns to training and Van Dijk begins outdoor work

Diogo Jota is back in full training and Virgil van Dijk is back working on the outdoor pitches at Kirkby, in a rare positive injury update for Liverpool this season.

It has not been a morale-boosting campaign for the Reds so far, with injury after injury hampering results and effectively ending their title defence by February.

Jordan Henderson is the latest to be sidelined, with it claimed he was heard saying “you’re joking” after slumping to the turf during the Merseyside derby, which sums the situation up perfectly.

However, Liverpool were able to provide an uplifting message on Wednesday, with the news that Jota is now back training with the first-team squad:

The Portuguese could make the bench against Sheffield United on Sunday and is more than likely to be involved against Chelsea next Thursday night, which is timely given Roberto Firmino‘s struggles of late.

Jota was not the only welcome sight at Kirkby, with Van Dijk also pictured in individual work outside, including light training with a ball:

Unsurprisingly, this was met with overwhelming positivity from supporters on social media.

 

Jota’s return was heralded…

 

As was the sight of Van Dijk on the grass…

 

Though cautionary tales were told on expectatons for Jota…

 

And some anticipated the news of a season-ending injury for Hendo…
