Gini Wijnaldum has backed Alisson after his costly errors in Liverpool’s 4-1 loss to Man City, and vowed that he and his team-mates “will not give up” amid a disastrous run.

The Reds were fighting for victory over City when two mistakes from Alisson turned the tide of the game, handing Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling goals to make it 3-1.

Phil Foden added the finishing touch late on, with the result effectively ending Liverpool’s title hopes, as Jurgen Klopp turns his focus to maintaining a place in the Champions League.

It was an uncharacteristic evening for Alisson, who returned to the side after missing the previous game through illness, and not one that has changed perceptions of the Brazilian.

Certainly not within the dressing room, as Wijnaldum reflected on the situation in his post-match interview with LFCTV.

“When you play football, you always know that everyone can make mistakes,” the midfielder said.

“If you look at the whole season, I don’t know how many players made a mistake, and if you look at the other side, he’s saved us so much.

“It will always happen that a goalkeeper makes mistakes, and we were just trying to fix it in the game.

“We were more disappointed that we couldn’t change it around for him, because if you look since he’s here, how many times he’s saved us, he won trophies for us.

“It’s difficult that we couldn’t change it around for him.”

Wijnaldum’s claim that Liverpool were trying to right Alisson‘s wrongs on the pitch is indicative of the spirit within Klopp’s squad, and that will be required as they look to revive their fortunes.

The Reds have taken just nine points from their last nine games in the Premier League – which is relegation form – but the Dutchman insists they “will not give up” as they aim for a top-four finish.

“That’s what we will try to do,” he said, when asked about using the squad’s experience and togetherness to work through their issues.

“We know it’s difficult, this season, the situations we have to deal with, but we will not give up.

“We’ll just continue with what we’re doing and try to win games.”