Liverpool unveil new signing Ozan Kabak

Liverpool have unveiled new signing Ozan Kabak after the defender arrived on Merseyside following his deadline day loan move from Schalke.

The Reds agreed a deal with the German club for the Turkish defender on Monday, before the 20-year-old flew to England on Tuesday to complete his arrival and undergo media duties as the club’s newest recruit.

Speaking in his first interview as a Liverpool player, the new number 19, said that the Reds were his boyhood club, saying Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia were his heroes growing up.

“Liverpool was my childhood team,” he told LFCTV. “So I always wanted to come to this club, to play at this amazing stadium, in front of these amazing fans. So it’s a dream for me. Now the dream comes true.”

Asked to describe himself as a player, the 20-year-old said: “I would say I’m physically strong and a ball-playing centre-back. I’m good in the air. Sometimes I can score!”

Signed on an initial loan deal, Kabak seems to understand the need to show the right attitude in order to make the move permanent.

“To be honest, Liverpool is a great team and they are great players,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how many injured players they have or who plays in the centre-back position, if they do their jobs well. I watched the last games and they played very good.

“Our coach will decide when I’m going to play or when I’m going to sit on the bench. But I will give my best and I will be ready when the chance comes.”

Kabak was pictured holding aloft a Virgil van Dijk shirt in 2018, and is clearly eager to meet his idol and now teammate, saying: ” I see him as an idol. I want to meet with him as soon as possible, to be honest.”

The Turkey international defender isn’t likely to be involved in Wednesday night’s game at Anfield against Brighton, but it will be his first time at the home of the Reds.

Kabak has a lot of experience aged just 20 but clearly understands that he has to develop: “Every training [session], every game I will improve myself because I will play in the best league in the world and I will play with the best players in the world.

“So I think I will improve myself and I will be a better player at such a great club.”

Welcome to Liverpool, Ozan.