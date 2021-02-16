Jurgen Klopp commended his side for navigating and having the answers against a “tricky” opponent to set up a valuable two-goal buffer in the last-16 tie against Leipzig.

It was a welcome return for an energetic Liverpool outfit in the Champions League as they put their domestic woes behind them to seal a vital 2-0 win over the German side.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the goalscorers thanks to their quick reaction to Leipzig mistakes, ruthlessly punishing the ‘hosts’ to send the Reds on their way.

At the other end of the pitch, a clean sheet was certainly appreciated and the result will do the world of good for Liverpool’s confidence moving forward.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp was happy that the performance finally translated into a positive result.

“It’s not that we won this game and everything is fine again. But, to me, it’s important we again played good football,” he said.

“No-one is really happy with the results but the football we played, we dominated City and Leicester at times which does not happen often and we should not forget that.

“The result was there tonight, we kept a clean sheet, scored two goals and we forced the opponent to make the mistakes we made in the last few weeks.

“We worked really hard, top individual performances – especially how we worked together. If you watch Leipzig often you can see their game can look completely different from tonight.

“We had no idea what system they would play. Whatever they tried tonight we had an answer. They had chances but that is normal. That majority of the time we had good control tonight.

“I think people expected us to slip tonight. People thought it would be tricky and it was but we did it.”

The boss could also “imagine Ali will sleep pretty well on the flight home” after his performance between the sticks, while he also touched on as the performance of Ozan Kabak.

The Reds now have four days until they host Everton at Anfield, another all-important game where Klopp’s side will be out to end a run of three league games without a win.