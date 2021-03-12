Liverpool’s transfer rumours on Friday centre around those coming in or those potentially staying. We all happy if we are keeping Gini then?

Porto’s Mbemba on Reds’ list

Another week, another centre-back. The only surprise is that it’s not Pepe who we’re linked with, after he hit the headlines for a big performance as Porto knocked out Juventus in the Champions League.

Instead, it’s his partner in crime at the back: former Newcastle United man Chancel Mbemba.

Reports suggest he’s available for only €15m this summer as he has just one year left on his deal.

Liverpool and Napoli are keen, with the Reds having “asked for information”, if you believe such nondescript terms of irrelevance.

Gini Barca move ‘ruled out’

Gini Wijnaldum is less and less likely to move to Barcelona with every passing week.

His status as a free transfer this summer makes him enticing – as does his ability, reliability and massive collection of medals – but Ilaix Moriba’s progress means the club want him to fill the Gini-shaped void, meaning no move for our No. 5

That’s according to reports out of Spain, who say that with the prospect of a move to Catalunya disappearing, “his priority is to renew for Liverpool,” and that’s now “the most likely scenario.”

Gini has been asked a few times about his future recently and largely palms things away with the ‘lots to sort out, wait and see’ type of line, but it would unquestionably be in Liverpool’s favour if Barcelona ruled themselves out of a move.

Others will be keen on him, but perhaps this saga will play out differently to that of Emre Can‘s.

Senior stars

You know what? It’s very nice to have some headlines and news which are based largely on positivity going forward.

Quickfire LFC news

The Reds will honour Joe Fagan as part of the Anfield Road End redevelopment (TIA)

Bobby Firmino has a “chance” of returning to the squad on Monday night (Sky)

The latest kit leak shows our supposed 21/22 home shirt and it’s…well, you decide (TIA)

Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic says he’d love a move to the Reds and says “last time I went to a Liverpool game with my brother, I really kitted myself out: I bought myself a scarf, jersey, cap and a mug.” He’s not linked with us or anything, he just loves the Reds! Same Sasa lad, same (SW)

Around the Prem

Bad news for Brighton as their excellent wing-back Tariq Lamptey is ou for the season, needing a hamstring op (BBC)

Chelsea want to replace Pulisic with Kingsley Coman, which is a bit of a tough sell considering Coman is a Bayern starter, while the American largely sits on the bench (Mail)

Gigi Donnarumma’s agent has started chatting with United and Chelsea, just to make sure Milan stick an extra zero on their next contract offer (TWP)

And the PL is writing to clubs to get feedback from captains, managers and sporting directors over VAR issues. That could be a long, long email chain (Mail)

Unsurprising news of the day

It’s not confirmed by the club at the time of writing, but Chris Wilder will be leaving Sheffield United today or soon.

Who could have thought that a season of 14 points from 84, and recent criticisms of his playing staff not being good enough, wasn’t a sustainable method of operation.

