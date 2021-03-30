If all plans fall into place, this summer could be the perfect opportunity to welcome fans back to Anfield with a testimonial for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The UK government’s current roadmap out of lockdown will see normal activity return on June 21, with plans already in place to allow fans to return in small numbers before the end of this season.

Liverpool are expected to play in front of supporters at Anfield in their final game of the campaign, against Crystal Palace, while there could be a limit group permitted to travel to Burnley for the penultimate fixture, too.

Pre-season, though, could present the ideal situation for a full Anfield for the first time since last March, and would allow for the celebration deprived of Reds after winning the Premier League title.

A failure to defend the title ensures any parade will not have the same lustre, but another avenue could be in honouring Henderson’s 10 years with the club so far with a testimonial.

Testimonials are typically reserved for players who have served a club for a least a decade, with Henderson hitting the 10-year mark this summer, having joined from Sunderland in 2011.

The last testimonial Liverpool held was for Steven Gerrard in 2013, which came two years before the legendary No. 8s departure, suggesting the club are not against organising testimonials for current players.

And while Henderson may not quite be held in the same esteem as Gerrard, he is the first Liverpool player to lift the Premier League trophy, as well as leading the Reds to a sixth European Cup.

It could even be that the European Cup is again clinched before the end of the season, which would add to the allure of a first game back at a sold-out Anfield.

There is no indication as of yet that this is the plan, but it is highly likely that Liverpool will hold at least one pre-season friendly at Anfield this summer, with no long-haul tour of the United States or China in the offing.

With supporters desperate to return and mark the occasion in style, a high-profile friendly in support of a charity of Henderson’s choosing would be a fitting backdrop.

Before Gerrard’s, the last Liverpool player to receive a testimonial was Jamie Carragher in 2010, but the likes of John Barnes, Sami Hyypia and Lucas Leiva have all been overlooked despite spending at least 10 years with the club.