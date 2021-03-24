Reds ‘wanted’ Real Madrid defender in January & Gini says no move agreed – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool’s transfer news on Wednesday is largely about moves which are not happening! Still, we’re one day closer to our return to action.

Nacho was on Reds’ radar

We may well face him in the coming weeks, but Nacho Fernandez was apparently one of the many defenders Liverpool considered a move for in the January transfer window.

Late on, we ended up with Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, but a whole clutch of others – Caleta-Car, Carmo, Demiral – have since emerged as considerations.

Now Spanish media say Jurgen Klopp and Co. looked at Nacho, who has habitually been a back-up at the Bernabeu – but has always filled in extremely well, and right the way across the back four, too.

It’s unlikely this would have happened, however; AS say we wanted him as he has a year left on his contract at Madrid, but Nacho himself has said many times he wants to play his whole career for Los Blancos.

Kabak has done well so far, with a real improvement in recent weeks…and there’s more news on him below, too.

Nothing new for Gini

Reports over the last week or so had suggested Gini Wijnaldum and Barcelona had reached an agreement over a pre-contract, allowing the Dutchman to leave on a free in summer.

That still could turn out to be the case, but the No. 5 has refuted suggestion that he has already signed anywhere.

“No news” is effectively the message, with Wijnaldum keen to focus on the international games ahead of him, which he will no doubt be captain for.

The likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona are thought to be front-runners for his signature, but PSG and others have also been mentioned.

He’s with us for the season though – and has been one of the most vital components of the squad this term.

New signings and mixed fortunes

Who would have thought at the start of the season that a centre-back we didn’t buy then would play more than a left-back we did buy then…

Quickfire LFC news

Barca’s signing of Coutinho and the fee they paid the Reds has been called the most ruinous in the club’s history (Sport)

Thiago says the Reds really miss having fans back in the stadium and can’t wait for their return (TIA)

Andre-Pierre Gignac has revealed the Reds tried to sign him in 2010 and offered a contract – but he wanted Marseille (SW)

Granit Xhaka is aiming for an Arsenal win over the Reds to hunt down a European place. We reckon his comments are going to look roughly as misplaced as one of his tackles (F.L.)

Around the Prem

Real Madrid are going all-in for Harry Kane, so there’s a few Bale-Kane exchange rumours sewn up for summer (SER)

Another day, another bunch of CBs Man United want instead of £90m Maguire: Kounde and Pau Torres, this time (90mins)

Everton want Kalidou Koulibaly. In other news, every alive human wants to win the lottery (TS)

And Man City now want Denis Zakaria after two years of him being linked with the Reds (MEN)

Stupid rumour of the day

Sorry, but the idea that Luis Suarez is wanted back by Klopp and the club, or that he could offer the level of industry and off-the-ball work required, is ludicrous at this stage.

Tweet of the day

Some pure DioGOAL content ? What a debut season, @DiogoJota18 ? pic.twitter.com/0zH5Rcc1ek — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 24, 2021

Worth watching tonight

World Cup qualifiers! Choose between France-Ukraine to see the potential Euros winners, or Gibraltar v Norway for another nine-goal Erling Haaland show.