There were some hapless performers in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday, with attacking players particularly culpable.

The Reds knew that victory over the Magpies would take them fourth in the Premier League table – a huge incentive as the season slowly nears its conclusion.

Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool an early lead with a supreme individual effort, before a host of big opportunities came and went in the first half.

Predictably, the champions were made to rue those misses in stoppage time, as Joe Willock fired a deflected effort past Alisson.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, the Mirror, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Thiago (6.5) got the highest average rating on the day, following an impressive performance in midfield.

The Spaniard looked a class act in the middle of the park and his substitution in the second half played into Newcastle’s hands.

TIA’s Jack Lusby praised Thiago‘s “positive” use of the ball, but did also claim that his “passes are at times too good and still not quite in sync with his team-mates.”

Ian Doyle of the Echo felt his “passing was more on point in second half,” but there wasn’t exactly resounding positivity regarding his display.

In second place was Salah (6.2), who brilliantly scored his 29th goal of the season and always looked dangerous.

While Liverpool’s No.11 wasn’t necessarily perfect, he made three key passes and had an 85 percent pass completion rate, according to FotMob.

Jointly completing the top three were Alisson (6.1) and Ozan Kabak (6.1), with the latter arguably catching the eye more than others.

Doyle thought Kabak “needed to be strong in winning one-on-ones” – something he managed – with Lusby saying he was “largely strong.”

It was Diogo Jota (4.7) who took home the dreaded lowest rating, following a woeful showing in which he lost seven out of nine duels, also missing one big chance.

Liverpool now have an eight-day break before their next game, with a huge clash away to rivals Man United awaiting on May 2.