Rumours persist over defensive duo but Reds to face competition – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players now have their eyes fixed firmly on the weekend as the build-up begins to the clash with Man United. Elsewhere, the media aren’t even considering the game – it’s all about the transfer market.

Konate to be ‘allowed’ to leave

Rather disingenuous from RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff, perhaps?

He now acknowledges it’s “logical” that the club will look to sell some faces, as they look to trim the squad to around 21 players for next season. With a couple of signings already made, that means departures, too.

Dayot Upamecano is heading to Bayern, while Ibrahima Konate is widely linked with the Reds – and he says the club will “further adjust” the numbers over summer, with a nod to the ongoing rumours over the centre-back.

But isn’t this all besides the point and out of his hands?

Konate has a release clause. As Timo Werner showed last year, Leipzig have no say in the matter if he wants to depart – the buying club simply has to activate it by coming up with the cash.

For the Reds, up to £40m could secure the man they seem to want, though we’re yet to fully find out the fixed price.

Champions League challengers for Bissouma

Slightly further forward but still as a defensive option, Yves Bissouma is definitely on the Reds’ radar, say the latest rumours.

But we’ll be facing competition for him from rivals who are in the Champions League next term, which it looks almost certain that the Reds will not be.

That can certainly play into the minds of players when deciding which transfer option they should take up – though Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly said if a player only wants to join when the Reds are in the CL, then we simply don’t want them.

A deal for Bissouma could also cost up to £40m, and Brighton are realistic that this could be the summer he departs.

Time to decide

This might be a summer where Liverpool are at a bit of a crossroads, given everything that has gone on and where the Reds are with contracts. Outside the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, there are three groups in particular needing attention.

Quickfire LFC news

Academy striker Max Woltman has been finding the back of the net with regularity; here’s everything you need to know about the talented teen

Tom Werner is among the ‘big six’ execs forced to stand down from PL committee roles after the fallout of the Super League scandal

U18 boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has sent a message to his team ahead of them playing at Anfield in the FA Youth Cup on Friday night

And here are a collection of some fantastic concept kits we wish were real…but are probably not in line to be the next new Nike selection

Around the Prem

Daniel Farke has brought Norwich back to the Premier League but could return to the Bundesliga himself, being on the shortlist of Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg for this summer

Arsenal want Julian Brandt as a replacement for Martin Odegaard, who they are unlikely to be able to sign permanently this summer

The Gunners also want to bin off Hector Bellerin and replace him with Max Aarons of Norwich, and we find it intriguing where they are getting all these funds from as another year of no European football beckons

And Chelsea will consider offers from around £40m for Tammy Abraham this summer – so roughly one million for every minute that Thomas Tuchel has been willing to give him on the pitch

Tweet of the day

Pretty funny renewal announcement, in fairness.

Worth watching tonight

Europa semis. Or Barcelona against Granada – a win takes them top.