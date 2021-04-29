This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Rumours persist over defensive duo but Reds to face competition – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool players now have their eyes fixed firmly on the weekend as the build-up begins to the clash with Man United. Elsewhere, the media aren’t even considering the game – it’s all about the transfer market.

 

Konate to be ‘allowed’ to leave

Rather disingenuous from RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff, perhaps?

He now acknowledges it’s “logical” that the club will look to sell some faces, as they look to trim the squad to around 21 players for next season. With a couple of signings already made, that means departures, too.

Dayot Upamecano is heading to Bayern, while Ibrahima Konate is widely linked with the Reds – and he says the club will “further adjust” the numbers over summer, with a nod to the ongoing rumours over the centre-back.

But isn’t this all besides the point and out of his hands?

Konate has a release clause. As Timo Werner showed last year, Leipzig have no say in the matter if he wants to depart – the buying club simply has to activate it by coming up with the cash.

For the Reds, up to £40m could secure the man they seem to want, though we’re yet to fully find out the fixed price.

 

Champions League challengers for Bissouma

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 3, 2021: Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slightly further forward but still as a defensive option, Yves Bissouma is definitely on the Reds’ radar, say the latest rumours.

But we’ll be facing competition for him from rivals who are in the Champions League next term, which it looks almost certain that the Reds will not be.

That can certainly play into the minds of players when deciding which transfer option they should take up – though Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly said if a player only wants to join when the Reds are in the CL, then we simply don’t want them.

A deal for Bissouma could also cost up to £40m, and Brighton are realistic that this could be the summer he departs.

 

Time to decide

DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND - Sunday, October 11, 2020: Wales' Harry Wilson during the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League B Group 4 match between Republic of Ireland and Wales at the Aviva Stadium. The game ended in a 0-0 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This might be a summer where Liverpool are at a bit of a crossroads, given everything that has gone on and where the Reds are with contracts. Outside the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, there are three groups in particular needing attention.

 

Quickfire LFC news

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, September 9, 2016: Liverpool's co-owner and NESV Chairman Tom Werner during the Liverpool FC Main Stand opening event at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Academy striker Max Woltman has been finding the back of the net with regularity; here’s everything you need to know about the talented teen

 

Around the Prem

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 18, 2019: Chelsea's substitute Tammy Abraham after the FA Premier League match between Chelsea's FC and Leicester City FC at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Gunners also want to bin off Hector Bellerin and replace him with Max Aarons of Norwich, and we find it intriguing where they are getting all these funds from as another year of no European football beckons

 

Tweet of the day

Pretty funny renewal announcement, in fairness.

 

Worth watching tonight

Europa semis. Or Barcelona against Granada – a win takes them top.

