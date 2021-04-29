Yves Bissouma is “expected” to leave Brighton this summer, and though a move to Liverpool would make sense, they are likely to face competition for his signature.

Now nearing the end of his third season at the AMEX, Bissouma has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Premier League, and undoubtedly the star in the Brighton side.

Throughout the campaign, Graham Potter has acknowledged that his No. 8 is capable of operating at a much higher level, but the Seagulls are eager to hold onto him if possible.

But with this summer bringing him into the final two years of his contract, it will be a decisive transfer window, and interest from clubs in the Champions League suggests he will move on.

According to the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath, Brighton are now “braced” for Bissouma’s exit, with the Malian “expected to make a move to another club.”

However, McGrath insists “nothing has been agreed yet.”

Last week, Potter said his club “have to be honest and sensible” when it comes to Bissouma’s trajectory, saying he possesses “incredible potential and incredible talent.”

The Brighton & Hove Independent‘s Derren Howard has described Liverpool as “favourites” to seal a deal that could be worth £40 million, claiming the Seagulls have already begun succession planning.

Jakub Moder and Moises Caicedo are seen as in-house replacements along with academy graduate Steven Alzate, with a move away from the AMEX claimed to be a “good deal for all parties.”

A move for Bissouma could run into the summer, however, if Liverpool are again reliant on sales to boost their finances before making any signings.

Fees of up to £40 million are to be allocated to the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, and with the club expecting to suffer losses of around £120 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their situation will be fragile.

Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Loris Karius and Sheyi Ojo will be among those looking to leave, and Liverpool will hope to strike reasonable deals for their fringe figures, while the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri should be up for sale.

In a market that could require a high-profile transfer to go through before smaller clubs are able to sanction deals, with something of a merry-go-round anticipated, the Reds – and the supporters – may be required to be patient.