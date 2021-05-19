Dominic Matteo has experienced an emotional and life-changing last 18 months following emergency surgery on a brain tumour, leaving both James Milner and Jurgen Klopp awed.

And the pair are unquestionably not the only ones, with Matteo’s story one which pulls on your heartstrings following his diagnosis of a rare brain cancer in 2019.

Emergency surgery was needed almost immediately and then started the road to recovery, where he was then given the all-clear back in April 2020.

The former Liverpool defender, who plied his trade with the Reds from 1992 to 2000, was inundated with support from the world of football, including his former Leeds teammate in Milner.

“He’s an absolute fighter and an unbelievable first captain to learn off. You taught me what it was like to be a proper player and person,” Milner said in a conversation with Matteo and Klopp.

The emotional conversation, released by the club, is intertwined with background into his rehabilitation, with his wife Jessica there every step of the way.

“I consider myself really luck that we’ve still got him, people come out of this on the other side and survive but are not the same, but we’ve still got Dom,” Jessica said.

“He’s a massive inspiration to me and the kids, the kids look at him and ‘wow, our dad’s some guy.”

It’s incredibly inspirational viewing as Matteo recalled how a headache and noticing his eyesight change led to the diagnosis of a tumour that medical professionals believe was growing for 13 years.

Klopp added some nice touch of humour, in addition to touching words, by saying, “You look great, you look not one day older than Milly!”

Matteo’s desire to share his story comes from a desire to help those who find themselves in a similar life-changing position any way he can.

“My vision for the future is to try to help other people, the greatest gift I can give anyone is my time now. Talking is massive.

“Being around a group of people suffering the same sort of illness has really helped me in a way, we help each other out.”

Well in, Dominic.