Former Liverpool players Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher are to take over the club’s old training ground, Melwood, and host their academies at the historic site in the city.

Liverpool FC left Melwood behind late last year after 70 years in West Derby and the land was sold to make way for housing.

But there has remained a desire to retain the site for community work, particularly for its footballing heritage, and this has now been confirmed.

Torus, the company who bought the site from Liverpool, have partnered with the Fowler-Carragher Academy, swim! and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics to continue use of the Melwood facility.

The Fowler-Carragher Academy was, aptly, founded by Fowler and Carragher, and according to the club’s official website “will take on operational responsibility for the existing building.”

It will “host a college unlocking a range of brand-new training and educational opportunities for youngsters across the Liverpool City Region.”

“Robbie and I have been in discussions for some time about forming a partnership, so when the Melwood site became available, the emotional connection was immediate and we realised it was the perfect venue,” Carragher told the Telegraph.

“We’re thrilled the deal is being formally announced.

“We will be keeping most of the Melwood facilities we enjoyed during our playing careers, including the main building and a couple of the football pitches.

“As ex-Liverpool players, we will also be preserving the spirit of the old training ground, ensuring visitors are left in no doubt about the rich history of the venue.”

The PFA are also in talks with Torus regarding plans to use the Melwood site for mental health support for ex-players, including the possibility of supported housing for those with dementia and other care needs.

From a Liverpool perspective, it is great to see Melwood preserved in its current state, and that both Fowler and Carragher are heavily involved in doing so.