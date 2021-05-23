LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates after scoring the second goal during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans laud “remarkable” 3rd-place finish after “slog of a season”

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and results elsewhere saw the Reds finish the season in third, which would have been unbelievable only a few short weeks ago.

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League (38), Anfield
May 23, 2021

Goals: Mane 36’, 74’

The final day of the season was finally upon us and 10,000 Reds were in attendance as Liverpool pushed to secure a top-four spot – but it would get better than that!

Palace provided a few early scares before Jurgen Klopp’s men got into the groove, and after a wave of chances Sadio Mane turned one in at the back post.

The second half would see it live up to the last game of the season vibes before our No. 10 once again etched his name on the scoresheet to all but deliver Champions League football for next season.

Gini Wijnaldum would get an Anfield sendoff he so thoroughly deserved and results elsewhere mean Liverpool finish this tumultuous campaign in third place.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

After the season we’ve had, finishing 3rd was massive…

 

Thiago’s 1st game with fans at Anfield was applauded…

 

Gini’s expected last game saw tributes pour in…

“Good luck Gini. Thank u for everything.”

Judge Red on the This Is Anfield.

“Thank you Gini. You are officially a Liverpool legend.”

IndoKop on the This Is Anfield.

 

And there were plenty of positives on a momentous day…

