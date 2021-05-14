This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

PSG want Salah and Leipzig set Konate deadline – Liverpool FC Roundup

Just as he hits a major milestone at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has again been linked with a move away. Here’s a roundup of all the LFC news and rumours on Friday.

 

PSG want Salah if Mbappe leaves

The passion in Salah’s celebration at Old Trafford, wearing the captain’s armband no less, felt somewhat significant.

He is a player who deserves Champions League football, and the hope is that he will be able to enjoy that again with Liverpool next season.

But according to ESPN, Salah is on a shortlist of players that PSG are considering if Kylian Mbappe departs the club this summer.

PSG are said to be “hoping he would be open to a new chapter in his career,” though the price quoted is ridiculous.

ESPN claim that it is “unlikely that the Reds will consider anything less than €80m for him,” despite the fact that the equivalent of £68.9 million would not even be enough to buy his right leg.

Interestingly, RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi has reiterated Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe – so maybe we can sort a swap deal…

 

Leipzig give Konate deadline

2F88FPG Ibrahima KONATE (L) Soccer 1st Bundesliga, 28th matchday, SV Werder Bremen (HB) - RB Leipzig (L) 1: 4, on April 10th, 2021 in Bremen/Germany. #DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video # A | usage worldwide

Liverpool’s transfer plans could hinge on whether or not they reach the Champions League, and that may be the reason for a delay in the move for RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is available for around £34 million due to a release clause in his contract, but despite Dayot Upamecano already having been announced to be joining Bayern Munich in a similar deal, there has been no such confirmation yet.

According to German publication Kicker, Leipzig have told Konate to inform them of his plans by the end of the month.

This is due to the Bundesliga side being eager to agree a new contract with the French centre-back, which would increase his wages and remove the release clause.

It has been similarly reported that Liverpool must activate Ozan Kabak‘s £18 million purchase option before the end of May if they wish to do so – it could be a busy fortnight ahead for Michael Edwards!

 

The legends save Melwood

 

Quickfire LFC news

WIGAN, ENGLAND - Friday, July 14, 2017: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius before a preseason friendly match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The U23s have organised a post-season friendly with AFC Wimbledon on May 18 (LFC)

 

Around the Premier League

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Newcastle United's manager Steve Bruce during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Steve Bruce has somehow been named Manager of the Month! (Premier League)
  • Norwich are open to selling their key players, including LFC-linked Emi Buendia (BBC Sport)

 

Stupid rumour of the day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 12, 2020: Liverpool’s Naby Keita during the pre-match warm-up before the opening FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Spanish rumour-peddlers Fichajes claim Atletico Madrid are after Naby Keita, despite – like Klopp – one of the key tenets of Diego Simeone’s system being impeccable fitness.

Let him prove it at Anfield first, perhaps!

 

Tweet of the day

Typical Andy Robbo!

 

Worth watching tonight

We’ll find out Liverpool’s opponents in the FA Youth Cup final tonight, with Aston Villa hosting West Brom at 6.30pm, live on BT Sport 2.

