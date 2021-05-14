Just as he hits a major milestone at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has again been linked with a move away. Here’s a roundup of all the LFC news and rumours on Friday.

PSG want Salah if Mbappe leaves

The passion in Salah’s celebration at Old Trafford, wearing the captain’s armband no less, felt somewhat significant.

He is a player who deserves Champions League football, and the hope is that he will be able to enjoy that again with Liverpool next season.

But according to ESPN, Salah is on a shortlist of players that PSG are considering if Kylian Mbappe departs the club this summer.

PSG are said to be “hoping he would be open to a new chapter in his career,” though the price quoted is ridiculous.

ESPN claim that it is “unlikely that the Reds will consider anything less than €80m for him,” despite the fact that the equivalent of £68.9 million would not even be enough to buy his right leg.

Interestingly, RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi has reiterated Liverpool’s interest in Mbappe – so maybe we can sort a swap deal…

Leipzig give Konate deadline

Liverpool’s transfer plans could hinge on whether or not they reach the Champions League, and that may be the reason for a delay in the move for RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is available for around £34 million due to a release clause in his contract, but despite Dayot Upamecano already having been announced to be joining Bayern Munich in a similar deal, there has been no such confirmation yet.

According to German publication Kicker, Leipzig have told Konate to inform them of his plans by the end of the month.

This is due to the Bundesliga side being eager to agree a new contract with the French centre-back, which would increase his wages and remove the release clause.

It has been similarly reported that Liverpool must activate Ozan Kabak‘s £18 million purchase option before the end of May if they wish to do so – it could be a busy fortnight ahead for Michael Edwards!

The legends save Melwood

Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler have launched a new football academy at Melwood

Salah’s 124th goal, on his 200th appearance, saw him eclipse Ian Rush’s record

And Jurgen Klopp has again played down headlines of a rift with Sadio Mane

Quickfire LFC news

Loris Karius has emerged as a target for Stuttgart (Kicker)

The U23s have organised a post-season friendly with AFC Wimbledon on May 18 (LFC)

The Dutch press believe Klopp forced Virgil van Dijk into his Euros decision (De Telegraaf)

Gini Wijnaldum‘s agent has been accused of planting false rumours of a deal with Bayern (FCB Inside)

Around the Premier League

Steve Bruce has somehow been named Manager of the Month! (Premier League)

Jack Grealish is among Man City‘s targets for the summer (Telegraph)

Norwich are open to selling their key players, including LFC-linked Emi Buendia (BBC Sport)

Mike Dean will referee West Brom vs. Liverpool on Sunday (Premier League)

Stupid rumour of the day

Spanish rumour-peddlers Fichajes claim Atletico Madrid are after Naby Keita, despite – like Klopp – one of the key tenets of Diego Simeone’s system being impeccable fitness.

Let him prove it at Anfield first, perhaps!

