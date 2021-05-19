The objective remains the same at Turf Moor tonight, with victory a must to take the top-four race to the final day. Here’s how to watch live on TV and on online streams around the world.

It’s the penultimate game of the season and the final away match for the Reds that will see 3,500 Clarets in attendance, adding another layer of complexity to the challenge ahead.

And while Burnley are without a win at home in their last 10 in all competitions, Jurgen Klopp‘s men will know not to underestimate them following the tight tussle at West Brom.

It took the moment of the season to keep Liverpool in the race for Champions League football last time out and they can ill afford to underestimate their opponents.

A win tonight would be the fourth in a row in the league, a feat they have not accomplished at any other time in the campaign – so can they do just that by the time the 90 minutes are up?

The match gets underway at 8.15pm (BST) – or 3.15pm in New York, 12.15pm in Los Angeles, 5.15am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.15pm in Dubai and 10.15pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, which are available to live stream with Sky GO.

Live audio commentary of Burnley vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Burnley vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN and NBC Universo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final away game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, ESPN Play Sur, RUSH, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Star Sports Select HD1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Fox Sports Web, Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, NOW NET e Claro, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, Sky HD, Cytavision Sports 3, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Xee, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Jalkapallo, Free, RMC Sport 2, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Sport, Sky Ticket, Cosmote Sport 1 HD, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, mola.tv, Mola TV App, Mola TV, Sky Ultra HD, Sport 2, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, Setanta Sports Kazakhstan, SPOTV ON, IPKO TVim, Astro SuperSport 3, TSN6 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Eurosport Player Romania, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, 104 (HD) mio Stadium, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, S Sport+, S Sport, Setanta Sports+, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, NBCSN, SiriusXM FC, NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, K+PM

