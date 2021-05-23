It’s the final day and all rests on Liverpool clinching one last victory in front of 10,000 fans against Crystal Palace. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

A season like no other hits its 253rd and final day today, where Jurgen Klopp‘s men have the opportunity to salvage the tumultuous campaign by notching their fifth win in succession.

Champions League football alone wasn’t the objective back in September but with it looking all but off the table only a few weeks ago, a top-four finish would prove a massive achievement.

The day signals the return of 10,000 fans at Anfield on what will prove to be a memorable and emotional occasion for all involved with this, hopefully, the start of bigger crowds to come.

A Crystal Palace side bidding farewell to former Reds manager Roy Hodgson stand in our way, but once a bogey team the Eagles have in fact failed to avoid defeat to Liverpool in the last eight.

So, can Klopp’s men make it nine straight against the Eagles and ensure they dine at Europe’s top table next season?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.



This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ last league game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

