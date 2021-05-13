Liverpool have not won at Old Trafford since 2014, but their impressive record on the road – and overall form of late – suggests they could finally win at Man United again.

The Reds have kept six clean sheets away from home in the league this season, compared to four at Anfield.

Only once away in the league since mid-October (at Leicester in February) have they conceded more than one goal.

They have not conceded more than once in any of the last nine top-flight games.

Liverpool are also currently on the Premier League’s longest unbeaten run, at six games.

Old Trafford hoodoo

However, Liverpool have kept six clean sheets in the last 38 league trips to Old Trafford and only two in the last 16.

They have lost more times at Old Trafford in the Premier League era (16) than at any other venue, while the total of 68 defeats home and away is their most to any club in league history.

They have scored more than once in a game against United only twice in the last 13 league meetings home and away.

Salah chasing Suarez

Mo Salah’s next goal will his 30th of the season and move him into outright 12th place on the club’s all-time leading goalscorers list.

He currently has 123 goals in 199 games in all competitions.

Salah needs three goals from the last three away games to equal the club’s Premier League record held by Luis Suarez of 14 away goals in a season.

More milestones

The Reds are two goals short of recording 450 in the league under Jurgen Klopp and also four away from registering 200 in away league games under him.

This is the Reds 50th game of the season – the 19th season from the last 21 they have reached the landmark.

Beat them before the break

United have never lost a Premier League game at Old Trafford when leading at half-time.

In 294 games they have gone on to win 274 and draw 20.

They have only scored two first-half goals in the last 10 league games, with 13 of the last 14 top-flight goals coming after half-time.

However, United have won 10 Premier League games this season after conceding first – the best by any team in the competition in a single season.

Tonight’s referee

Anthony Taylor has taken charge of a game between these two once before – a 0-0 draw at Anfield in October 2016.

In his last 10 United games he has awarded them seven penalties.

This season’s scorers

Man United: Fernandes 27, Rashford 20, Cavani 15, Greenwood 12, McTominay 7, Martial 7, Pogba 6, James 5, own goals 5, Maguire 2, Mata 2, Wan Bissaka 2, Diallo 1, Fred 1, Lindelof 1, Shaw 1, van de Beek 1

Liverpool: Salah 29, Mane 14, Jota 12, Firmino 6, Jones 4, Minamino 4, own goals 4, Wijnaldum 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Thiago 1, Van Dijk 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).