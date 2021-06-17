Liverpool is not the only club where Jurgen Klopp would seemingly have a job for life, with Mainz chairman Stefan Hofmann vowing to “do everything” to seal his return.

He may not quite approve just yet, but Klopp will have a statue outside Anfield one day.

Such has been his impact on Liverpool, with the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup already on his list of honours, that he has a legacy as a club legend.

It is his personality as much as his success that has seen Klopp build an affinity with Merseyside, but this is not unique to Liverpool.

Klopp is adored at both of his former clubs, too, with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund forever indebted to the 54-year-old.

That is reflected in Hofmann’s comments on Klopp in an interview with Bild, transcribed by Sport Witness, as he pledged his desire to “do everything” to facilitate his return if he opts to retire in Germany.

“We benefit greatly from the fact that Klopp and Thomas Tuchel took their first steps as trainers in Mainz,” Hofmann said.

“The way Kloppo in particular was enthusiastic about the relegation battle is outstanding.

“You can always see the connection to our club.

“If he chooses to live in Mainz at some point after his coaching career, Christian Heidel and I will do everything we can to win him over to the club in some capacity.”

Klopp’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2024, and though the club will be desperate to tie him down to an extended deal, he insisted in March that a “sabbatical will definitely happen.”

“No ifs and buts. This is clearly an agreement with my family – and probably with my family doctor as well,” he told SportBild.

“One thing is clear: when Liverpool ends, there will definitely be a year off.”

He has also previously stressed that he would not be a manager as long as the likes of Alex Ferguson and Roy Hodgson, with it widely expected that he eventually take over as Germany boss.

Much would depend on his passion for the job, as Klopp is clearly already financially set for retirement at this point, and he is likely to continue until the flame stops burning.

Hofmann’s comments suggest he would be approached for a less formal role than manager, but either way, they are a testament to the esteem Klopp holds at his old club – and he will be revered the same when he leaves Liverpool.