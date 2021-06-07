This weeks brings the start of the Euros, with England to play Croatia on Sunday, but there is still plenty to talk about when it comes to Liverpool – including transfers!

Gini opts for PSG

After confirming his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Gini Wijnaldum hasn’t been short of offers for his services.

The Dutchman looked to be closing in on a free transfer to Barcelona – as had long been expected – only to now decide a switch to Paris would be more appealing.

According to BBC Sport, PSG “stepped in with a better offer,” which aligns with previous claims that the contract on the table at Anfield wasn’t up to scratch financially.

Turning 31 next season, this is probably the last opportunity for Wijnaldum to secure a big payday, so fair play to him for turning down one deplorable ‘superclub’ for another.

Anfield Road End expansion latest

Liverpool are due to be given the green light to expand the Anfield Road End, which is set to take Anfield’s capacity to over 61,000.

The Liverpool City Council has recommended the club’s application, with the planning committee to then make their decision next week (June 15).

Expansion of the Anfield Road End will cost around £60 million, and is expected for completion by summer 2023.

Kit leaks, Mbappe talk and Hendo’s return

Liverpool’s third kit for the 2021/22 season has leaked – and it’s yellow!

PSG have ruled Kylian Mbappe out of ever leaving, but LFC could afford him…

Hendo made his comeback after four months out, missing a penalty for England

Quickfire LFC news

Caoimhin Kelleher is a summer loan target for Championship side Ipswich (TWTD)

Arsene Wenger has hailed Diogo Jota as a “very convincing player” (BeIN)

LFC want £20m for Marko Grujic, and two former loan clubs are interested (TIA)

Next year’s AFCON is currently in doubt due to concerns over hosts Cameroon (TIA)

Around the Prem

Brighton’s Ben White has replaced Trent in England’s Euros squad (England)

Leicester have “won the race” to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard for £15m (Times)

Aston Villa have announced a deal to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich (AVFC)

Phil Foden has been determined Europe’s most valuable player (CIES)

PFA Player of the…25 Games?

Sunday evening saw Kevin De Bruyne named the PFA Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, becoming only the second player to retain the award, after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Man City midfielder beat Foden, Harry Kane, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Bruno Fernandes to the prize, which is voted for by their Premier League peers.

De Bruyne is undoubtedly a world-class player…but the best player in England in 2020/21?

He only played 25 times in the Premier League, and though City won the title, he contributed six goals and 12 assists in that time – a similar level to Jack Grealish (six goals, 12 assists in 26 games) and Callum Wilson (12 goals, five assists in 26).

Forty-nine players – including Joe Willock, Christian Benteke and Anwar El Ghazi – outscored him, while Kane also laid on more assists.

The lazy voters’ choice?

Tweet of the day

They just look like a carbon copy of those four lads you don't want to be sat anywhere near in a pub or restaurant, on a plane or train, or anything imaginable for that matter. pic.twitter.com/rGvAsc81RP — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) June 7, 2021

What we’re reading

The story of England’s tournament camps, from the dull to the distracting, is really interesting from The Athletic‘s Oliver Kay.

Worth watching tonight

Your best bet is probably Germany vs. Latvia in a Euro warmup friendly at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Football.