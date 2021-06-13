Liverpool have been credited with an interest in young Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, and typically it has been suggested that Marko Grujic could be part of the deal.

Vieira was a regular part of the Porto squad last season, making 29 appearances across all competitions including starts against Man City and Olympiakos in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a central midfielder, on either flank or as a No. 10, was only used sparingly in the league, but is enjoying a blossoming reputation in his home country.

So much so that he is attracting interest from the Premier League, with Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha claiming that Liverpool are among those monitoring Vieira’s situation.

The youngster’s contract is set to expire in 2022, and he is said to have turned down initial talks over an extension.

?? Portugal up and running in Group D! ? Fábio Vieira with the near-post finish. #U21EURO | #PORCRO pic.twitter.com/MxFs5Fy3C9 — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) March 26, 2021

His agent Marcelo Cipriano is described as having a “close relationship” with intermediary Pini Zahavi, who is “doing well in the English market” and has received enquiries from clubs.

Liverpool are said to be “one of those clubs,” with Correio de Manha citing Porto’s ongoing interest in Grujic as they suggest the Serbian could be included in a possible swap deal.

Porto are hoping to make Grujic’s loan move permanent this summer, but with the Reds seeking a fee of around £15 million they are believed to be considering their options.

The prospect of Vieira joining Liverpool and Grujic heading to the Estadio do Dragao as a makeweight is an interesting one, particularly as a fee of €20 million (£17.2m) is quoted for the Porto player.

?? Fábio Vieira = Player of the Tournament ?#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/5Ckmy3feRJ — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 6, 2021

Vieira was named the Player of the Tournament at this summer’s U21 Euros, with UEFA’s technical panel hailing him as “a key player for Portugal.”

UEFA added: “[He is] a playmaker who creates a lot of chances [and] an excellent link between midfield and attack.”

It is unclear where he would fit into Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, particularly if a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus goes through, but it would be no surprise if the Reds held an interest.

With Grujic due to move on a permanent basis this summer, perhaps it is a switch that could come to fruition.