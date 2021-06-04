Mohamed Salah has been recognised for his impressive 2020/21 season having been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, in an XI dominated by Man City.

Liverpool’s No. 11 was a force once more and his consistency in front of goal, which returned 22 goals in the league and 31 overall, proved key for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The Egyptian’s feats, however, remained largely underappreciated outside the Reds’ four walls once more throughout, but he has earned the recognition of his peers once more.

It comes with his second inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year, which is voted on by fellow professionals across the country, following on from his place in his debut season with Liverpool in 2017/18.

Salah was a key figure for Liverpool in what was a turbulent 2020/21, but his five goals and two assists throughout the 10-game unbeaten streak to close out the campaign proved instrumental in the third-place finish.

It was another record-breaking year for Salah, who amassed more than 20 goals in one season for the fourth season in a row to see him move 12th in the club’s all-time goalscorers list with 125 in 203 games.

He wore his passion and emotions on his sleeve and his place in the XI is another deserved recognition of his talents.

The 28-year-old is joined by a six-man City contingent of Ederson, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan in addition to Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes.

2020-21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Luke Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min