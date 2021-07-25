This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Carragher’s comments on Wijnaldum spark debate among Liverpool fans

Gini Wijnaldum delivered an explanation over his Liverpool exit and his words triggered a meaningful discussion over online abuse from Reds.

The club’s former No. 5 has opened up on his departure from Anfield, delivering on his earlier promise that fans deserved to know the story behind the decision.

And while hinting that he “didn’t feel loved” by the club’s hierarchy, Wijnaldum also opened up on the blame and abuse he was subjected to online, which was in direct contrast to the support he received from fans at Anfield and the travelling Kop.

“When it went bad, I was the player who they blamed – that I wanted to leave,” Wijnaldum said.

“On social media, if we lost, I was the one who got the blame. There was a moment when I was like: ‘Wow. If they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game.’”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool Georginio Wijnaldum on a lap of honour after the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The abuse is indefensible and no player or person should be subject to it and Wijnaldum highlighted a topic that has received increased scrutiny in how social media platforms handle such instances.

His words sparked an important discussion from fans, and Jamie Carragher’s stance was one that received polarising views in itself, as he was in the turning off comments or away from social media camp and others presented the view that you shouldn’t have to:

While it’s unlikely that it was at the heart of why Wijnaldum departed, social media can be a toxic place and his experience will, unfortunately, be one case of millions.

The fact it was discussed around his departure may have limited the impact of his words, but they remain important ones as it’s unfathomable that anyone has to be subjected to abuse.

