Peak transfer rumour week as Reds linked with 7 deals – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are going to be very busy in the coming days to take their pick over which transfer deals to conclude, in and out the club! Today there are seven names in the frame, multiple players filling the same positions in some cases. Decisions, decisions!

 

Watkins tops list of four forwards

Liverpool supporters aren’t likely to forget what Ollie Watkins is capable of in a hurry, given his starring role as Aston Villa put seven past us last season.

Quite aside from the one-off nature of the result, he enjoyed a very good campaign overall and reports on Thursday say we’re ‘admirers’ of him and he’s on the list of potential additions…but it’s a long one.

In fact, from domestic rivals alone, four are on the possible list, each with their own reasons as to why they might not be signed, from injuries to the finances involved.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes is the pick of the bunch from the remaining trio, with Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Wolves’ Pedro Neto also there.

Who would you take?!

 

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

  A German minister has labelled having 40,000 fans at Wembley for the England match completely irresponsible in the current Covid climate

 

No game tonight!

 

