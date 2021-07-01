Peak transfer rumour week as Reds linked with 7 deals – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are going to be very busy in the coming days to take their pick over which transfer deals to conclude, in and out the club! Today there are seven names in the frame, multiple players filling the same positions in some cases. Decisions, decisions!

Watkins tops list of four forwards

Liverpool supporters aren’t likely to forget what Ollie Watkins is capable of in a hurry, given his starring role as Aston Villa put seven past us last season.

Quite aside from the one-off nature of the result, he enjoyed a very good campaign overall and reports on Thursday say we’re ‘admirers’ of him and he’s on the list of potential additions…but it’s a long one.

In fact, from domestic rivals alone, four are on the possible list, each with their own reasons as to why they might not be signed, from injuries to the finances involved.

Leicester’s Harvey Barnes is the pick of the bunch from the remaining trio, with Ismaila Sarr of Watford and Wolves’ Pedro Neto also there.

Who would you take?!

Reds rumours of the day

Yves Bissouma remains a potential addition this summer with the Reds “keeping tabs” on the Brighton man, among the options to replace Gini

Marko Grujic has become a “priority” signing for Porto after impressing in the second half of last season – but they don’t have €15m to spend on him at the moment

Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he won’t be signing a new deal with them and they are fearful he’ll leave for free to Liverpool next summer

Latest Liverpool FC news

Jordan Henderson has continued to show he leads by example with his off-pitch ethos and character as much as anything he does on it

Ibrahima Konate is now a Liverpool player and the coaches are already looking forward to having him involved from day one of pre-season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is in pre-pre-season mode, smashing in some goals in Portugal before the Reds’ summer programme gets underway

Xherdan Shaqiri says Switzerland believe “anything is possible” as they head into their QF against Spain

Euro 2020 latest

Click the link above for all Euro 2020 news regarding the Reds!

Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling for being the “fighter” of the England squad

A German minister has labelled having 40,000 fans at Wembley for the England match completely irresponsible in the current Covid climate

Former Reds keeper David James says Jordan Pickford has been England’s best player at Euro 2020

And France’s squad harmony was wrecked by fights between players’ families, feuds in the squad and unhappiness about their hotel

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Raheem Sterling will have talks with Man City over his future as he has two years left on his deal this summer

Leon Goretzka is the next player Man United want to sign now that an agreement has been reached for Jadon Sancho

Milan Skriniar will cost Spurs £51 million if they want to sign him from Inter this summer

Tweet of the day and match of the night

? #OnThisDay in 2015, Steven Gerrard officially left Liverpool ? 710 appearances

? 186 goals

? 145 assists

? Champions League

? League Cup x3

? FA Cup x2

? UEFA Cup

? European Super Cup The best there is, was, and ever will be ??? pic.twitter.com/CmA3LPUxmO — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) July 1, 2021

No game tonight!