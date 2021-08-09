Klopp says Robertson could be back “before or after” next international break

Jurgen Klopp does not have a definitive timeline for Andy Robertson‘s return but did say that Liverpool “got lucky” as viewing of the injury did not make for a positive prognosis.

The Reds were dealt an early injury blow on the eve of the new season when Robertson clutched his ankle late in the first half of the friendly against Athletic Club.

The Scot saw his right ankle struck by the ball before all his weight was pushed through the joint, which he later confirmed led to ligament damage.

Robertson himself had no definite return schedule but did state that it was “nothing too major,” with Klopp later following up that Liverpool “got lucky” and used the international break as a tentative window for a return.

“I think we got lucky with that, it could have been much worse,” Klopp said of Robertson’s injury to LFCTV.

“The footage didn’t look too well, got lucky but it won’t be too long. Before or after the international break, I don’t know. Not too long.

“Obviously, really good to have Kostas back, and Owen which is nice as well.”

The tentative timeline of before the international break would result in only two weeks on the sidelines but a return after would make it five and seemingly more realistic.

Robertson would then miss the games against Norwich, Burnley and Chelsea, with Leeds on September 12 a possible return date to be pencilled into the diary.

In the meantime, Kostas Tsimikas will be tasked with filling the void and his showing against Osasuna on Monday offered optimism for what he can bring, especially in the attacking department.

To date, the Greece international has played just five minutes of league action since his arrival last summer.