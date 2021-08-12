Ahead of the new season, Sam Cox previews some of Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League player options, and a few tips and tricks to help you on your way.

This Is Anfield League Code: 7gwluh

Premium Liverpool Options

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £7.5 million

Missing the Euros might have been the best thing to happen for Alexander-Arnold’s season 2021/22. Even in a less consistent year last season, he was the second-highest scoring defender, one point behind Robertson.

With the Scotsman injured, the Scouser is a no-brainer first pillar of your defence.

With his ability as a defender to consistently assist, score goals and bonus points, he has the highest scoring potential of any defender in the game and is even a captain chance at times. Get him in.

Mohamed Salah – £12.5 million

The second-highest scoring midfielder last season behind Bruno Fernandes, and something of a fantasy legend since his arrival at Liverpool, he’s one of the safest captain picks in the game.

Midfielders and captain picks often make or break a team, and there is nothing wrong with playing it safe here.

Liverpool’s excellent opening two fixtures, against Norwich and Burnley, make Salah an easy in and one of the best captain options from any team across week one and two.

Diogo Jota – £7.5 million

Diogo by name, Diogoal by nature! The Portuguese tyro’s form over pre-season suggests the goals will again be flowing.

Given Jota’s form he is a premium pick in my eyes, but priced at just £7.5 million, he could be a steal of an option.

However, with Firmino scoring two goals in the final friendly, some concerns about Jota being a starter week in, week out in the Premier League exist.

He could be an excellent pick, and the price is very attractive, but if you go with him ensure you have adequate cover on the bench.

Sadio Mane – £12.0 million

Sadio had his worst season in recent memory last year, and yet was still the fourth-highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy Premier League.

His drop in form means his price has dropped £0.5 million below Salah, which could make him a superior option if you believe he’s set to return to his best.

Potential Bargains

Kostas Tsimikas – £4.0 million

With Robertson out, Tsimikas should be in for the opening game weeks.

Having had a quiet beginning to his Anfield career, Tsimikas looked ready to seize his opportunity in Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly against Osasuna, providing an assist and looking dangerous on the left flank.

At just £4 million and given Liverpool’s straightforward opening fixtures, Tsimikas should be in your team, with an eye to replace him when Robertson returns.

Harvey Elliott – £5.5 million

Given his excellent form over pre-season, Elliott could be a good bench option if you still have room for another Liverpool player.

While his starting time is a massive unknown, with Curtis Jones out initially and Gini Wijnaldum gone, the midfield is more open than it was, suggesting Elliott could well get some opportunities early in the season.

Takumi Minamino – £5.5 million

All but written off, Minamino was dynamic and threatening against Osasuna, his shot causing one own goal and later assisting another.

With the Liverpool staff finally giving up on playing him as a false nine, he appeared to relish a position out on the left attacking flank, where he featured for Southampton on loan last season.

It will be a struggle for him to break into the team, but a player who is classified as a midfielder in FPL but plays more as an attacking forward is always a welcome arbitrage situation in fantasy.

Another potential bench option.

Keep an eye out for…

Andy Robertson – £7.0 million

Edging out Alexander-Arnold by one point to be the highest-scoring defender last season, his injury means the Liverpool defensive double up of the dynamic pair is off the cards initially.

However, look for Robertson to return likely after the early September international break.

With Liverpool’s defence regaining its best central defenders, they could be in for a much better season defensively and with their attacking threat both full-backs might deserve a place in your team as the season progresses.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £6.0 million

Having an injury-interrupted season last year means the Ox has slipped to a fantasy price of just £6.0 million.

With a full pre-season behind him for the first time in recent memory and a midfield spot opening up, his attacking threat could make him an attractive fantasy option should he feature regularly.

One to keep an eye on.

Naby Keita – £5.0 million

Like Ox, Keita’s price makes him extremely attractive, but his injury record and history on the periphery of the team makes him a risky in before the first game.

However, if he finds himself playing regularly, he too possesses an attacking threat and at just £5.0 his price would be set to quickly rise. Keep an eye on how his place in the team develops.

Who are the best picks for Gameweek 1?

Mohamed Salah – £12.5 million (Captain)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £7.5 million

Kostas Tsimikas – £4.0 million

With Salah and Alexander-Arnold I have tried not to overthink it too much, I’ve just gone with who I believe to be the best defender and midfielder in FPL.

Salah has been one of the most reliable captain options in fantasy for years, while Alexander-Arnold is also captain material on occasion if you’re willing to risk a defender.

Meanwhile, Tsimikas is a case of don’t look a gift horse in the mouth – his looming inclusion as a starting £4.0 million defender with genuine attacking threat and great early fixtures, is a gift that will free up money for other areas of my team.

Just remember there are many paths to success in FPL and who your Liverpool players are will also depend on team decisions elsewhere. Having faith in your team can be as important as ringing in the changes.

People to turn to for tips and information

FPL is a marathon not a sprint, keep the faith and play the long game!

There are many excellent sources of information, people who can help you navigate. Three worth checking out are these guys on Twitter: @FPLGeneral, @LetsTalk_FPL and @BenCrellin.

Remember to Join This Is Anfield’s FPL League if you haven’t already and keep an eye out for my team ‘Poetry in Motion’.