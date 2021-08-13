This Is Anfield’s contributors may pride themselves on their knowledge of Liverpool, but how good are their all-round Premier League predictions?
The wait is almost over and the Reds are nearly back in competitive action again.
Jurgen Klopp‘s side begin their Premier League season with a trip to Norwich on Saturday evening, as they look to make the perfect start to 2021/22.
It looks set to be another thrilling league campaign, with fierce battles going on at both ends of the table between now and May.
Here’s how TIA’s writers are predicting the league season to pan out…
Matt Ladson
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Watford, Brighton, Burnley
First manager to be sacked: I have no clue the Watford manager’s name, but him!
Surprise team: Crystal Palace – they’ll either be surprisingly good or surprisingly awful.
Best new signing: Jadon Sancho, sadly.
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Jack Lusby
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Man United
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Newcastle
First manager to be sacked: Whoever is Watford manager this week.
Surprise team: Brighton
Best new signing: Emi Buendia
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Joanna Durkan
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Burnley
First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira
Surprise team: Well, Norwich will certainly surprise me if they don’t drop back to the Championship!
Best new signing: Patson Daka
Golden Boot: A third for Mr. Salah
Henry Jackson
Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Man United
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Brentford, Watford, Norwich
First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce
Surprise team: Brighton. They play good football and will fly up the table if they improve slightly at both ends.
Best new signing: Danny Ings (if he stays fit)
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Karl Matchett
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Watford, Norwich, Wolves
First manager to be sacked: Bruno Lage
Surprise team: Burnley
Best new signing: Michael Olise
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
James Nalton
Top Four:
1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Man City
4. Man United
Relegated: Watford, Palace, Brentford
First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce
Surprise team: Wolves
Best new signing: Enock Mwepu
Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku
Chris McLoughlin
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United
Relegated: Brentford, Norwich, Watford
First manager to be sacked: Graham Potter
Surprise team: Liverpool. We’re gonna come out flying.
Best new signing: Danny Ings
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
Danny Gallagher
Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man United
3. Man City
4. Chelsea
Relegated: Watford, Brentford, Burnley
First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira
Surprise team: Man United…if that can possibly be a surprise. They’ve spent enough for years on end and been bang average, now they’ll ‘surprise’ by actually clicking into gear and looking like a proper force again.
Best new signing: Patson Daka. Leicester’s striker punt will pay off this time. Also, expect Ben White to look very adept at Arsenal and be let down by his team-mates.
Golden Boot: Mo Salah
