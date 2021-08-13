This Is Anfield’s contributors may pride themselves on their knowledge of Liverpool, but how good are their all-round Premier League predictions?

The wait is almost over and the Reds are nearly back in competitive action again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side begin their Premier League season with a trip to Norwich on Saturday evening, as they look to make the perfect start to 2021/22.

It looks set to be another thrilling league campaign, with fierce battles going on at both ends of the table between now and May.

Here’s how TIA’s writers are predicting the league season to pan out…

Matt Ladson

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Brighton, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: I have no clue the Watford manager’s name, but him!

Surprise team: Crystal Palace – they’ll either be surprisingly good or surprisingly awful.

Best new signing: Jadon Sancho, sadly.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

Jack Lusby

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Man United

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Newcastle

First manager to be sacked: Whoever is Watford manager this week.

Surprise team: Brighton

Best new signing: Emi Buendia

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

Joanna Durkan

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira

Surprise team: Well, Norwich will certainly surprise me if they don’t drop back to the Championship!

Best new signing: Patson Daka

Golden Boot: A third for Mr. Salah

Henry Jackson

Top Four:

1. Man City

2. Liverpool

3. Man United

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Brentford, Watford, Norwich

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Brighton. They play good football and will fly up the table if they improve slightly at both ends.

Best new signing: Danny Ings (if he stays fit)

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

Karl Matchett

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Norwich, Wolves

First manager to be sacked: Bruno Lage

Surprise team: Burnley

Best new signing: Michael Olise

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

James Nalton

Top Four:

1. Chelsea

2. Liverpool

3. Man City

4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Palace, Brentford

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Wolves

Best new signing: Enock Mwepu

Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku

Chris McLoughlin

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man City

3. Chelsea

4. Man United

Relegated: Brentford, Norwich, Watford

First manager to be sacked: Graham Potter

Surprise team: Liverpool. We’re gonna come out flying.

Best new signing: Danny Ings

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

Danny Gallagher

Top Four:

1. Liverpool

2. Man United

3. Man City

4. Chelsea

Relegated: Watford, Brentford, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira

Surprise team: Man United…if that can possibly be a surprise. They’ve spent enough for years on end and been bang average, now they’ll ‘surprise’ by actually clicking into gear and looking like a proper force again.

Best new signing: Patson Daka. Leicester’s striker punt will pay off this time. Also, expect Ben White to look very adept at Arsenal and be let down by his team-mates.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah