This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Opinion  •  

Predicting the 2021/22 Premier League season – will Liverpool win the title?

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson
  • @HenryJackson87

This Is Anfield’s contributors may pride themselves on their knowledge of Liverpool, but how good are their all-round Premier League predictions?

The wait is almost over and the Reds are nearly back in competitive action again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side begin their Premier League season with a trip to Norwich on Saturday evening, as they look to make the perfect start to 2021/22.

It looks set to be another thrilling league campaign, with fierce battles going on at both ends of the table between now and May.

Here’s how TIA’s writers are predicting the league season to pan out…

 

Matt Ladson

Jadon Sancho of England in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium. Final Score; England 7 Montenegro 0 (Photo by Richard Calver / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Chelsea
4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Brighton, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: I have no clue the Watford manager’s name, but him!

Surprise team: Crystal Palace – they’ll either be surprisingly good or surprisingly awful.

Best new signing: Jadon Sancho, sadly.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

 

Jack Lusby

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Man United
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Newcastle

First manager to be sacked: Whoever is Watford manager this week.

Surprise team: Brighton

Best new signing: Emi Buendia

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

 

Joanna Durkan

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to the supporters after a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United

Relegated: Norwich, Brentford, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira

Surprise team: Well, Norwich will certainly surprise me if they don’t drop back to the Championship!

Best new signing: Patson Daka

Golden Boot: A third for Mr. Salah

 

Henry Jackson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: Newcastle United's manager Steve Bruce during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top Four:
1. Man City
2. Liverpool
3. Man United
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Brentford, Watford, Norwich

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Brighton. They play good football and will fly up the table if they improve slightly at both ends.

Best new signing: Danny Ings (if he stays fit)

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

 

Karl Matchett

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (C) celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Norwich, Wolves

First manager to be sacked: Bruno Lage

Surprise team: Burnley

Best new signing: Michael Olise

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

 

James Nalton

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 12: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Belgium and Russia on June 12, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo - UEFA)

Top Four:
1. Chelsea
2. Liverpool
3. Man City
4. Man United

Relegated: Watford, Palace, Brentford

First manager to be sacked: Steve Bruce

Surprise team: Wolves

Best new signing: Enock Mwepu

Golden Boot: Romelu Lukaku

 

Chris McLoughlin

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 30, 2019: manager Graham Potter before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man City
3. Chelsea
4. Man United

Relegated: Brentford, Norwich, Watford

First manager to be sacked: Graham Potter

Surprise team: Liverpool. We’re gonna come out flying.

Best new signing: Danny Ings

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

 

Danny Gallagher

2EPBJB7 Salzburg's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring during the game between Belgian soccer team KRC Genk and Austrian club RB Salzburg, Wednesday 27 November 2019 in Genk, on the fifth day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, in the group E. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/SIPA USA

Top Four:
1. Liverpool
2. Man United
3. Man City
4. Chelsea

Relegated: Watford, Brentford, Burnley

First manager to be sacked: Patrick Vieira

Surprise team: Man United…if that can possibly be a surprise. They’ve spent enough for years on end and been bang average, now they’ll ‘surprise’ by actually clicking into gear and looking like a proper force again.

Best new signing: Patson Daka. Leicester’s striker punt will pay off this time. Also, expect Ben White to look very adept at Arsenal and be let down by his team-mates.

Golden Boot: Mo Salah

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here