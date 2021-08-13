Not a single media outlet predict Liverpool to win the Premier League

As Liverpool prepare for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season, how do the media think the Reds will fare?

Jurgen Klopp‘s men open their account away to newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday evening, in what will hopefully be a winning start.

Liverpool are going largely under the radar compared to some of their rivals, no doubt partly due to a lack of spending so far this summer.

Klopp and his players will fully believe they can clinch another league crown, however, and they have looked hungry during pre-season.

Here’s where pundits and journalists are tipping the Reds to finish.

The Guardian‘s writers averaged out their predictions and have Liverpool to finish fourth, which comes as a surprise.

Are people underestimating this Reds team?

One journalist who was more bullish about Liverpool‘s chances was Andy Hunter, however, who said that “the target remains the same as Klopp’s stated aim of 12 months ago – to attack the title.”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport – and Everton fan! – believes Klopp’s side will be runners-up to Man City, with Virgil van Dijk‘s return a key reason for that.

He also added that new signings would be welcome, but stressed that “even now this is a title-challenging Liverpool squad.”

James Benge of CBS Sports tipped the Reds to finish fourth in the table – an outcome that would clearly be deemed unsatisfactory:

“Sometimes there are seasons that just look to be set up for a particular team from the outset. “Liverpool‘s title-winning run was one: a settled group of players at the peak of their individual powers who had done enough in other competitions to convince themselves that a first English title since 1989 was within reach. “This is not one of those seasons.”

Incredibly, not a single one of 20 BBC Sport pundits think Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions and only three are tipping them to be second.

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford doesn’t even believe Champions League qualification will be achieved, stating that Leicester will be in the top four instead.

Liverpool will finish in third place, according to FourFourTwo, with Andrew Murray saying Klopp must “reawaken his mentality monsters.”

Meanwhile, FourFourTwo‘s Ed McCambridge tipped Mohamed Salah to win the Player of the Year award, claiming, “he’s hitting 30 this season.”

Another publication to offer a slightly bleak outlook are Bleacher Report, who have Liverpool down as fourth-place finishers.

It is boldly stated that the world-famous front-three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino “has probably seen its best days.”

Speaking to the Mirror, Paul Gorst of the Echo said Liverpool are are “best equipped” to finish ahead of title favourites Man City.

He also highlighted Salah as the key man for the Reds, saying his goals will “power” any title challenge that potentially materialises.

Interestingly, Eurosport think Liverpool will be runners-up, but to Chelsea rather than City, who tipped to come fourth:

“With Virgil van Dijk back alongside under-the-radar signing Ibrahima Konate in defence, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to deliver a second title. “Something happens at Anfield when it’s packed with supporters – more so than any other club. Will it be enough? “Given Chelsea’s recent recruitment, and the likely absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane during the Africa Cup of Nations, not quite.”

The Daily Mail‘s Dominic King is another who sees Chelsea taking home the glory, but is confident that Salah will win the Golden Bootm, unless Harry Kane joins City.

Micah Richards told the NSport that Liverpool will be in third place, with his former club City taking home the crown:

“I think Man City will win the Premier League after a slow start.

“They have a settled defence but might still need a left-back and a striker. I see Chelsea as the biggest threat followed by Liverpool and Manchester United.”

Karl Matchett of the Independent thinks the Reds are one of three teams capable of winning the league and was another who claimed Salah will scoop the Golden Boot.

Finally, no journalists from The Athletic believe Liverpool have it in them to be champions – put it on the dressing room wall, Jurgen!

The media’s predicted Liverpool finish: Guardian: 4th BBC Sport: 2nd FourFourTwo: 3rd Bleacher Report: 4th Eurosport: 2nd

See where TIA writers predict Liverpool to finish here!