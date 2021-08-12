It’s time for This Is Anfield’s writers to make themselves look foolish again, as our annual Liverpool predictions take place.

The Reds are primed for an assault on the Premier League title in 2021/22, with key men returning to fitness and Jurgen Klopp refreshed after a much-needed break.

Liverpool did remarkably well to finish third last season, but an improvement has to be expected this time around.

With Saturday’s trip to Norwich looming, a batch of TIA regulars have made their predictions ahead of the new campaign.

Who do you agree – and more importantly disagree! – with?

Matt Ladson

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Mo Salah

Best New Signing: Virgil’s ‘like a new signing’, right?

Flop of the Season: Depends if Divock is still hanging around!

This season I’d be happy with… either adding No. 20 or No. 7. It’s what we should always want.

@mattladson

Jack Lusby

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best New Signing: Ibrahima Konate

Flop of the Season: Jurgen Klopp‘s new no-glasses look

This season I’d be happy with… at least a very close title challenge and a major trophy.

@LusbyJack

Joanna Durkan

Predicted finish: Champions

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Fabinho

Best New Signing: Ibrahima Konate

Flop of the Season: I want to be proven wrong but Ox…

This season I’d be happy with… the Henderson shuffle returning for a major trophy. We’ve got a fresh start and we’re more than capable of challenging so I’m looking for Ol’ Big Ears or No. 20 – but will happily take both!

@JoannaDurkan_

Henry Jackson

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Thiago

Best New Signing: Ibrahima Konate, although it’s not like there are 12 to choose from!

Flop of the Season: Got a feeling Gomez will really struggle after injury, sadly.

This season I’d be happy with… the Premier League title or the Champions League, simple as that. Or at least getting very close in either.

@HenryJackson87

Karl Matchett

Predicted finish: Champions

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Thiago

Best New Signing: Federico Chiesa *wink emoji*

Flop of the Season: Whoever Trent’s backup ends up being, or maybe using Ox as a No. 9.

This season I’d be happy with… a major trophy. Need to show that last year’s mid-season drop-off was an unavoidable aberration and that concern over transfer work is misguided.

@karlmatchett

James Nalton

Predicted finish: 2nd

Top Goalscorer: Diogo Jota

Player of the Year: Diogo Jota

Best New Signing: Ibrahima Konate

Flop of the Season: N/A

This season I’d be happy with… an FA Cup win. And another Champions League.

@JDNalton

Chris McLoughlin

Predicted finish: Champions

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Mo Salah

Best New Signing: Ibrahima Konate

Flop of the Season: The NFC Passes

This season I’d be happy with… a title challenge and Champions League last four – and see where we go from there.

@chrismackop

Danny Gallagher

Predicted finish: Champions

Top Goalscorer: Mo Salah

Player of the Year: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best New Signing: Still just Konate, but he will impress everyone with how he takes to the Premier League.

Flop of the Season: I hope to be proven wrong, but I can see Kostas Tsimikas getting his fair share of chances and falling flat.

This season I’d be happy with… a title challenge by once again showing just how slick a fully fit Klopp team can be. And another win at Old Trafford!

@Danny7Gallagher

Here are last season’s predictions – so you can see how wrong we all were!