Reds reject Shaqiri bid & new links to winger Doku – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool are now on the home stretch toward the start of the new season and transfer rumours still say we’re looking to bring one or two new faces in.

 

Shaq bid too low for Reds to accept

Last week we had rumours of Shaqiri being allowed to leave on a free transfer; if those were even a remote concern, they can now be ignored.

Lyon, we’re told, have made an offer for Xherdan Shaqiri which falls a “long way short” of the Reds’ valuation, which remains at around £12 million. There are different figures offered for their bid, but at most it would be about half of that fee and in any case it has been declared too low.

We could see them return, or the likes of Lazio or Sevilla now make good on their earlier interest after finding out another team has made a move.

Either way, Shaq didn’t feature against Athletic or Osasuna and doesn’t appear likely to be in the squad for Norwich as a result.

 

Reds rumours of the day

  • Renato Sanches rumours aren’t going away either. He’s now rated at around €40 million, with the Reds said to be keen on the deal before the dealine
  • Jeremy Doku could have joined the Reds last summer, so it feels unlikely it’ll happen right now instead. Still, Belgian media say the winger has a market value of €26m but Rennes will only sell for €45m…and we want him anyway

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Latest Liverpool FC pre-season updates

And after our friendly matches came to an end, you can check out the player ratings for the summer with a surprise quartet seizing their chances.

 

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

  • Tammy Abraham is going to have his pick of Roma, Atalanta and Arsenal by the looks of things. Enjoy Serie A then!

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

That Gini interaction!

Tonight’s late fixtures? In ascending order of interest, there’s Skelmersdale United vs Vauxhall Motors (8pm FA Cup prelim replay), Oldham vs Tranmere (7:45pm, League Cup for TIA-sponsored on loan Paul Glatzel) and Rangers vs Malmo (8pm, Champions League qualifier).

 

Fan Comments

