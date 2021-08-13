Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will sort out Jordan Henderson‘s contract situation, with there being “no doubt about it.”

The captain’s future was thrust onto centre stage last month after reports emerged that an uncertain future lay ahead with contract talks having made “no real progress.”

It was said then that Henderson could consider his options throughout the summer as he looked to ensure he is wanted for the long-term at Anfield and not for a managed decline.

Already 31, a new contract extension would be an exception to the policy under FSG having long favoured investment into youth, but Reds have already seen Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho put pen to paper on deals that would take them well into their 30s.

And with new deals expected for Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane, the future of Henderson is never far from the tip of the tongue, but Klopp has insisted it will be sorted.

The manager acknowledged it was “important” to find a solution for the No. 14, and that “we will.”

“We will sort it, however it will be,” Klopp said. “We will sort it no doubt about it.”

Asked for clarification, Klopp added: “It will get sorted… somehow!”

For a player who has led the club with conviction and dedication for the last six years and experienced a rise to be admired over the last decade, a new deal is the least Henderson deserves.

But it’s no secret that if it were up to Klopp, it would have already been signed, sealed and delivered.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, which would take him to 2023, and the value of keeping him around well beyond those years would be priceless for Klopp and what comes next.

It’s understandable that there is a need to balance the squad and the finances but it appears as though a solution is in the pipeline and speculation over his future can then be put to bed.

A new deal for Henderson would see him follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhim Kelleher, Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and Harvey Elliott so far this summer.