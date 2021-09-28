Jurgen Klopp has named James Milner in his starting lineup as Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League tonight, for their first away game of Group B.

The Reds head into the midweek fixtures top of their group after a 3-2 victory over AC Milan last time out, but that win and the 3-3 draw at Brentford could be encouraging for tonight’s hosts.

Porto have suffered heavy defeats in both of the last two meetings at the Estadio do Dragao, however, with Liverpool enjoying a 9-1 combined scoreline.

Klopp has stressed he is not expecting similar against a much-changed Porto, but he will be hoping for a comprehensive display from a strong side missing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alisson starts behind a back four of James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho is joined in midfield by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, while Diogo Jota stays in the attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino are among Klopp’s substitutes in Portugal.

Porto: Costa; Corona, Cardoso, Marcano, Zaidu; Oliveira, Uribe, Otavio, Diaz; Taremi, Martinez

Substitutes: Marchesin, Nanu, Conceicao, Costa, Evanilson, Grujic, Mario, Manafa, Pepe, Vieira, Vitinha, Wendell

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Konate, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams