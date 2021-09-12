Liverpool have confirmed that Harvey Elliott will undergo surgery next week after dislocating his ankle, having been discharged from a Leeds hospital on Sunday night.

Elliott was stretchered off just after the hour mark in Liverpool‘s 3-0 win at Elland Road, having landed harshly on his ankle following a challenge from Pascal Struijk.

The 18-year-old was immediately taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he received treatment for the rest of the evening, being discharged before 9pm.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Jurgen Klopp confirmed it was a “bad injury,” but offered hope as he explained that it was a dislocated ankle and “we could put it back.”

It had been hoped, then, that Elliott’s injury was not as bad as feared, however a statement from the club has now revealed that the midfielder will require surgery:

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday. “The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half. “Elliott will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course. “Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given.”

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Elliott’s operation is likely to take place on Tuesday, which would suggest any timeframe for his recovery will not be set until late next week.

The teenager has already taken to Instagram to mark the “road to recovery,” while a photo of a young boy with his match-worn shirt and boot has gone viral, with Elliott having gifted them to the child in the hospital bed next to him.

It will be a long rehabilitation process for Elliott after his surgery, with it likely that he misses a period of many months, with even the most optimistic return being around Christmas-time.

Curtis Jones is among the players who could fill in throughout his absence, with Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain other options in midfield.

Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson are likely to remain the first-choice trio, and should start together for the Champions League opener at home to AC Milan on Wednesday night.