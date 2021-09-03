Divock Origi had been on the list of potential departures this summer and reports from Turkey suggested an exit could still yet be on the cards, but they too have been dismissed.

Deadline day in the Premier League came and went without any bites for the 26-year-old, with the £15 million price tag having failed to lure suitors in.

But while the English transfer window closed, five others around Europe remain open including Turkey’s Super Lig – which ends on September 8.

It is here where Origi’s name was thrown into the transfer rumour mill, with Fotospor having claimed that Fenerbahce were in the “final round of negotiations,” with talks “progressing very quickly and positively.”

A realistic destination but the report was one that had a number of holes in it, including namechecking Peter Moore, who stepped away from the club in 2020.

And PA’s Carl Markham has since put a definitive line through the speculation, saying “Contrary to reports in Turkey, Liverpool have had no approaches – from anyone – for Divock Origi.”

Contrary to reports in Turkey @LFC have had no approaches – from anyone – for Divock Origi — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) September 3, 2021

It needs no interpretation, with the lack of suitors either at home or abroad to ensure Origi remains a member of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad until January at the earliest.

To date, Origi has been named in just one matchday squad so far this season, where he was an unused substitute at Norwich.

Moreover, he has not featured in a game since the last-16 second leg Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig, and his last start goes all the way back to the final day in January.

With four competitions to balance in the coming month, Klopp will likely turn to his No. 27 and the hope is that he can turn around his fortunes and offer something to the team.

READ MORE: Did LFC’s unrealistic price tags damage their transfer window?