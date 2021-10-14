While Liverpool will be without Alisson and Fabinho in the buildup to their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, the LaLiga side are able to rest up and train.

The Reds are set to miss their first-choice goalkeeper and defensive midfielder for Saturday’s trip to Watford, due to Brazil playing Uruguay less than 36 hours beforehand.

Fabinho has accepted that “it will be hard” for him and his compatriot to not only make it back in time for the game, but also be in condition to play.

Liverpool also must consider the need to quarantine if Alisson and Fabinho head straight back to the UK from Brazil, with the club weighing up the possibility of sending them directly to Spain to avoid a 10-day isolation period.

That remains an issue for the club, though, which is far from ideal given the importance of training and preparation for such a high-profile game.

Atletico, however, will not need to factor this in, despite Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa and Luis Suarez being subject to the same travel issues as Alisson and Fabinho.

Goal confirm that a request from LaLiga to postpone Atletico’s trip to Granada and Real Madrid’s clash with Athletic Club – both of which were scheduled for this Sunday – has been granted by the Spanish Superior Sports Council.

Nations such as Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay were not willing to release any of their players early to suit the domestic calendar, so this seems a sensible decision.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Liverpool found themselves unsuccessful in their bid to push back the kickoff time of their clash with Watford this Saturday, with their opponents rejecting their appeal.

That leaves the Reds not only missing Alisson and Fabinho in training ahead of the Atletico clash, but they will also come up against a well-rested Spanish side.

Fortunately, Liverpool expect to have both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota available this weekend, after injury problems, though Thiago will miss out.