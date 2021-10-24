Liverpool make the trip to Man United for a crucial Premier League game, with victory taking the Reds seven points clear of their rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.



Teams

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Pogba, Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard, Cavani, Sancho

Liverpool: Alisson ; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk; Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian , Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Mane

