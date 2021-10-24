Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the massive Premier League clash here!

Liverpool make the trip to Man United for a crucial Premier League game, with victory taking the Reds seven points clear of their rivals. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Pogba, Matic, Van de Beek, Lingard, Cavani, Sancho

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk; Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Mane

Our coverage updates automatically below:

