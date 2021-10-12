Trent Alexander-Arnold is to be available for the trip to Watford on Saturday after missing Liverpool’s last two games with a groin injury.

The right-back had been forced to miss the trip to Porto and the visit of Man City prior to the international break, with James Milner tasked with deputising in his place.

It had been expected to continue that way on the Premier League‘s return on Saturday, but the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe has stated that the No. 66 “will be available at Vicarage Road.”

A full recovery will be music to Jurgen Klopp‘s ears after an international break that has offered its fair share of injury scares, with Diogo Jota the latest to suffer a setback.

While Alexander-Arnold has recovered, Jota was sent back to Merseyside early by Portugal for a muscle issue that prohibited the forward from playing or training with his country.

But with the 23-year-old back in the mix, it, in turn, boosts the midfield options for the Reds.

Milner can be thrown back into the mix alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones – following his own comeback from a groin issue, while Fabinho and Thiago are expected to miss the clash.

With a handful of Reds in action on Tuesday, fingers will be crossed that no new injuries arise ahead of the squad reassembling ahead of the eighth league game of the season.

Possible XI vs. Watford: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino