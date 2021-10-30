Jurgen Klopp was not shy in offering his honest assessment of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, with his side simply opening the door for the visitors to hit back.

Here are three key points from Klopp who was speaking to the press after the draw at Anfield:

1. ‘Deserved point for Brighton, but feels like a defeat’

A two-goal lead slipped once again for Liverpool this season and they would not recover and the feeling was one of defeat despite a point being added to the tally.

“It feels like a defeat, even though I know it’s not. It’s a deserved point for Brighton,” Klopp said.

“We opened the door for them. It’s unnecessary because in our good moments we were really good.

“We changed systems in the second half. We couldn’t defend the width anymore. We went 4-4-2, Sadio went on the right-wing. We all can play better football.”

Liverpool most certainly can.

2. The favourite goal at Liverpool that never was

It was a moment of brilliant pressing from Sadio Mane when the Reds were 2-0, punishing Sanchez for lamenting on the ball to see it ricochet off him and into the net.

The joy was short-lived as VAR informed Mike Dean that it went in via Mane’s arm, a sliding doors moment as the Reds would not add another goal while Brighton pegged them back.

But it received praise from Klopp, nevertheless.

“Sadio Mane‘ second goal is my favourite goal of all six years probably in Liverpool because how we put him under pressure was insane but it hit his hand – that was unlucky,” the boss said.

3. “We should have been smarter”

Despite two wonderful goals, it was far from pretty from Liverpool who failed to seize back control after offering Brighton a boost in the first place.

It leaves plenty to improve but Klopp knows where it went wrong.

“We didn’t defend the half-spaces right,” he said. “The way they play is adventurous. That’s the right way to play, I think. People still don’t respect their quality.

“We slowed the game down in the wrong moments, we didn’t show initiative in other moments and that’s not good enough.

“Our quality should have been to have the ball and be smarter or clever. We opened the door for them and we paid the price.”