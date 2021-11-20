Liverpool are back in action, at long last, and Arsenal are today’s visitors at Anfield in the late Saturday kickoff. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

The international break is well and truly behind the Reds, but it was not one that was as smooth sailing as Jurgen Klopp would have hoped for with three players returning under a fitness cloud.

There are hopes Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson can be involved while Sadio Mane has been passed fit after concerns over a bruised rib while with Senegal.

They can provide Liverpool a welcome boost as they look to get back on the winner’s board, but the Gunners arrive full of confidence after a streak of 10 games unbeaten.

So can the Reds right their wrongs from before the break and kickstart a hectic schedule with all three points today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on NBC Universo and NBC in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

