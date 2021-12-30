Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Anne Williams: Hillsborough mum and campaigner’s story to be aired

A four-part drama series will air on ITV next week, telling the incredible story of Anne Williams, who lost their 15-year-old son, Kevin, in the Hillsborough disaster.

Anne, who passed away in 2013, campaigned tirelessly for justice for her son and the other victims of the disaster, including presenting her case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The initial inquest had ruled that Kevin was dead by 3.15pm, the so-called cut-off time the coroner had given. But Anne was certain that her son was alive as late as 4pm and that he, and others, could have been saved.

Williams found the evidence, which was later used in the Hillsborough Independent Panel report in 2012 and subsequently saw the Attorney General overrule the initial verdict of accidental death in December 2012.

In 2016, three years after William’s death due to cancer, the resulting public inquiry and inquest ruled that Kevin and 95 others (now 97 in total) were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2013: Liverpool supporter's banner of Justice campaigner Ann Williams on the Spion Kop during the Premiership match against Southampton at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The drama, from the creators of BBC’s Line of Duty, runs on four consecutive evenings from Sunday, January 2 to Wednesday, January 5 (9pm).

An additional documentary on Thursday 6 January (9pm) is called The Real Anne: Unfinished Business.

A mural (below) commemorating Williams was created near Anfield last year.

2GE9PH9 Artist Paul Curtis paints a mural of Anne Williams, the mother of Hillsborough victim Kevin Williams, on a building in the Anfield area of Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday August 18, 2021.

