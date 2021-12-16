Jurgen Klopp has made two enforced changes to his Liverpool lineup for tonight’s clash with Newcastle, as a rotated Reds side seek an eighth consecutive victory.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are all isolating after suspected positive COVID-19 tests, as second-placed Liverpool take on 19th-placed Newcastle at Anfield this evening.

As it stands, Sunday’s clash with Tottenham is also set to go ahead, but Liverpool are feeling the effects of the new COVID-19 variant as Van Dijk and Fabinho both miss out tonight.

Alisson is one of those to keep his place, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson starts as No. 6, joined by Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And Diogo Jota is fit to return to the attack, with the Portuguese starting ahead of a returning Roberto Firmino as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane occupy either flank.

Firmino is on the bench after a lengthy hamstring injury, with Takumi Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas among the other options in reserve.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Firmino

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Hayden, Shelvey; Fraser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Substitutes: Darlow, Clark, Hendrick, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Almiron, Wilson, Gayle