Jurgen Klopp appears to be hopeful that Liverpool will reach an agreement with Mohamed Salah over a new contract, insisting that “things like this need time.”

Salah will head into the final 18 months of his contract with the Reds next month, and though talks are ongoing, no resolution has been found over an extension.

The player himself is eager to remain on Merseyside, telling MBC Masr TV last week that he “wants to stay” but that “the decision is in the hands of the management and they have to solve this issue.”

Asked about the situation in his pre-AC Milan press conference on Monday, Klopp called for patience from those outside the club.

“Extending a contract with a player like Mo is not that you meet for a cup of tea in the afternoon and find an agreement,” he told reporters.

“I can only say a few things, because all the rest is not for the public.

“I’m not sure if he gave the interview in English or if it got translated, and that is a massive issue – how we saw in the last few days again.

“Mo is fine. I’m fine. I think what we all want is clear. Things like this need time, that’s it.”

It is rare that Klopp will discuss the finer details of a player’s contract in a press conference, if ever, with this one of the more revealing exchanges on the topic.

His claim that “what we all want is clear” could be telling, with both Klopp and Salah looking to continue their working relationship beyond 2023 – the pressure now being on those within Liverpool’s hierarchy.